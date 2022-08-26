Lancashire were staging their 13th List A game at Stanley Park - but this was their first in a knockout tie since beating Durham in the C&G Trophy in 2001

Royal London One-Day Cup quarter-final, Stanley Park, Blackpool Nottinghamshire 338-8 (50 overs): Slater 104, Montgomery 78; Lamb 3-79 Lancashire 341-7: Croft 115*, Wells 47; Hutton 3-57 Lancashire won by three wickets Match scorecard

Former Lancashire skipper Steven Croft stunningly booked a One-Day Cup semi-final trip to face Sussex at Hove as the Red Rose chased down another 300-plus total to beat Nottinghamshire.

On his home ground at Stanley Park, Blackpool, Croft's 115 not out helped Lancashire overhaul Notts' 338-8.

Ben Slater starred for Notts with a ton of his own - his third against Lancs.

But 37-year-old Croft saw his side home, well supported in a key 94-run stand with Danny Lamb (43).

Having come together with the hosts looking a little rocky on 237-6 in the 38th over, Lamb holed out with eight still needed to win off 13 balls, to create a mild ripple amongst the big August bank holiday weekend crowd.

But, on his 600th appearance in all forms of cricket, the vast majority of which have been for Lancashire, Croft kept his cool to win the game with the last of his 12 boundaries.

Nottinghamshire's total of 338-8 was triggered by a 98-run opening stand between centurion Slater and Sol Budinger (56), while South African Matthew Montgomery also weighed in with 78.

There was never any guarantee that it would be enough in a tournament that has so far yielded 43 300-plus innings scores in 72 completed matches.

But, of the seven sides who have successfully chased 300-plus scores, Lancashire are the only team who have done it twice - and both were at Stanley Park, having also chased down 370-4 to beat Northants last week.

They now go on to meet Group A winners Sussex, who qualified earlier in the week for an automatic home semi, as they continue their pursuit of List A silverware for the first time since beating Derbyshire in the 1998 NatWest Trophy final.

The winners of the Sussex-Lancs semi-final will play the winners of the Hampshire-Kent semi at Trent Bridge on Saturday 17 September.

Lancashire centurion Steven Croft:

"It's a very nice feeling to be there at the end and get the lads through to the semi-final. White-ball wise, this is going to be up there for me. An unbeaten hundred on your home ground to get through to the semi-finals is something I won't forget.

"But it was a magnificent team effort. Lamby's knock at the end was the equal as mine. And everyone has chipped in with bat and ball throughout the competition.

"We had a great win here a week ago chasing around 50 more, so we knew it was gettable. It was a well calculated chase, although we wouldn't have minded losing a couple less wickets."

Nottinghamshire centurion Ben Slater:

"We felt happy enough with 338. Having seen the scores here last week, we were only 30 off that and it was a used wicket.

"Looking from the outside when I was on the boundary, they probably played it a bit better than we did in the middle - pushing it around a bit more. But it was only little things. I don't think there was anything major where we messed up.

"I knew my List A average was all right, but I didn't realise it was that good. I had a really good first year in List A cricket, and I took confidence from that. It's snowballed from there for me."