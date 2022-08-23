Last updated on .From the section Cricket

South Africa beat England in first Test series at Lord's

England have made one change to their team for the second Test against South Africa, with Ollie Robinson replacing Matthew Potts.

Sussex pace bowler Robinson last played for England in the final Test of the Ashes series against Australia in January.

South Africa beat England by an innings and 12 runs inside three days at Lord's in the first Test.

The second Test starts at Manchester's Old Trafford ground on Thursday.

England team to face South Africa:

Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Ben Foakes, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, Ollie Robinson and James Anderson.