Ireland set several national records in their demolition of the Netherlands

Second one-day international, Amstelveen: Ireland 337-8 (50 overs): Paul 137, L Delany 109; Overdijk 2-57 Netherlands 127 (33.2 overs): Van Beuge 26; Murray 5-39 Ireland won by 210 runs Scorecard

Opener Leah Paul hit 137 from 138 balls as Ireland made a record 337-8 to clinch a one-day international series victory over the Netherlands.

Paul added 236 for the third wicket with captain Laura Delany, who made 109 from 102 balls in Amstelveen.

Their maiden centuries ensured a record score for Ireland in women's ODIs.

Cara Murray then took 5-39 as Ireland bowled the Dutch out for 127 to win by 210 runs and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Records tumbled - as well as Ireland's record total and winning margin, Paul made the highest individual score for the visitors, while her stand with Delaney was also a record partnership, beating the previous mark of 154.

Having lost Monday's opening match at the same venue, the Dutch won the toss and opted to field first but came under fire from some stunning Irish batting.

Paul and opening partner Gaby Lewis (15) shared a solid 38-run stand, while Amy Hunter showed promise before falling lbw for 22.

Delany came in with Ireland on 68-2 in the 14th over, and the captain joined Paul in quickly building a superb score.

Paul brought up her half-century in the 27th over, followed by Delany four overs later, before 22-year-old Paul reached her maiden century in the 41st over with Delany once again in hot pursuit two overs later.

Delany was run out in the 47th over when Paul's drive was helped onto the non-striker's stumps by bowler Iris Zwillings, and Paul herself was run out next over.

Ireland lost four wickets in the last two overs as the Netherlands rallied but the damage had ben done by then, and the tone with the ball was set when Murray caught the Netherlands' star batter Babette de Leede off the bowling of Georgina Dempsey with only the fourth ball of the innings.

The Dutch kept the scoreboard ticking along at a slow rate but leg-spinner Murray's clinical edge with the ball removed Juliet Post, Robine Rijke, Zwilling, Frederique Overdijk and Eva Lynch.

Rachel Delaney helped herself to two late wickets, including the decisive delivery to bowl Silver Siegers and round out Ireland's comprehensive victory.

The final match of the series takes place on Friday at 11:00 BST.