Batter Marnus Labuschagne played 11 games for Glamorgan in 2022 before Australia duty called

Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne has signed with Glamorgan for a further two seasons.

Labuschagne, 28, has risen to become the top-rated batter in the world during his time at the Welsh county.

He has played for Glamorgan in the 2019, 2021 and 2022 seasons.

But Labuschagne's availability for 2023 will be limited by the Ashes series between England and Australia in June and July.

He originally signed for Glamorgan as a relatively little-known international player, but hit 1114 Championship runs in 2019 to earn a starring role in the Ashes series that summer.

In 2022 he scored 377 Championship runs in five games at an average of 41.9 and claimed 10 wickets, but had a lesser impact in six T20 Blast matches.

"It is fantastic news to have Marnus back," said Glamorgan director of cricket Mark Wallace

"He will have the Ashes series as well next summer so we will definitely have him at the start of the season for a period of time.

"He has been great for us since joining us. He sees Cardiff and Glamorgan as part of home and to have him keep coming back is great.

"I am sure Marnus could get more attractive financial offers elsewhere but it just shows he sees coming back to Cardiff as important.

"We gave him an opportunity to grow his game in 2019 and every time he comes back he is a better player.

"The face he chooses to come back rather than look elsewhere is testament to him."

Labuschagne's early exit from the county in 2022 to play for Australia saw a successful return to Championship action for South Africa's Colin Ingram, who had previously played only one four-day game in four years.

He is still in talks with Glamorgan over a new deal.

Fast bowler Michael Neser is already under contract for 2023, but the Queenslander could also be required for Ashes duty.

All three overseas players are missing the final month of the 2022 season because of commitments elsewhere, showing the difficulty of signing international stars to play across the UK summer.