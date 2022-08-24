Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Andrew Flintoff is a special guest on this Friday's Question of Sport.

But how much do you know about one of England's greatest cricketers?

Try your hand at this week's Freddie-themed quiz and see how many runs you can score.

Joining the Top Gear presenter on Friday's show are boxing star Joshua Buatsi, Isle of Man TT rider John McGuinness, and wildwater canoe world champion Hannah Brown. Hosted by Paddy McGuinness, team captains Sam Quek and Ugo Monye will go head-to-head at 20:00 BST on BBC One.