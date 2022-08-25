England on top after dismissing SA for 151

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England pounced on South Africa's decision to bat first by bowling the Proteas out for 151 on the first day of the second Test at Old Trafford.

Stuart Broad and James Anderson took three wickets each, while captain Ben Stokes chipped in with a couple.

After slipping to 43-3, England held firm to close on 111-3, 40 runs behind.

Under-pressure opener Zak Crawley added a vital unbroken stand of 68 with Jonny Bairstow, with Crawley 17 not out and Bairstow unbeaten on 38.

Victory would give South Africa an unassailable lead in the three-Test series, which concludes at The Oval in September.