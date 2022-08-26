Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Third one-day international, Voorburg: Netherlands 185 (47.2 overs): De Leede 76, Overdijk 47*; Delany 3-26, Prendergast 2-4 Ireland 188-2 (35.3 overs): Lewis 92, Hunter 53* Ireland won by eight wickets Scorecard external-link

Ireland completed a 3-0 one-day series victory over the Netherlands as Gaby Lewis' 92 on her 100th Irish appearance helped secure an eight-wicket win.

Despite Babette de Leede's 76, the Dutch were restricted to 185 in 47.2 overs as Irish skipper Laura Delany took three wickets in Voorburg.

After her 137 on Wednesday, Leah Paul hit 27 for the Irish on Friday.

But Lewis and Amy Hunter put on 103 for the second wicket as the Belfast teenager finished unbeaten on 53.

Lewis hit 11 fours and one six in her 98-ball knock before being trapped lbw by Frederique Overdijk with the Irish only six runs short of their target.

The Ireland opener was presented with her 100th Ireland cap by her mother Sharon prior to the start of Friday's game.

Following the completion of the Dutch series, Lewis will rejoin the Northern Superchargers for the remainder of The Hundred competition in England.

The Dutch innings was in trouble from the start as Orla Prendergast bowled Annemijn Beuge and Juliet Post to leave the hosts on 8-2.

Despite De Leede's resistance, wickets continued to tumble as captain Delany's dismissal of Robyn Oosterom left the Dutch on 71-5.

De Leede and Overdijk (47*) steadied the Dutch innings for a time by producing a 75-run partnership but the home side lost impetus after the opener's departure as they failed to complete their 50 overs.

After her century on Wednesday, skipper Delany took three wickets for 26 runs in her 10 overs with Prendergast producing figures of 2-4 from her two overs as Wednesday's other Irish batting hero Paul also took two wickets.

With Lewis producing most of the early scoring, the Irish put on 73 for their first wicket before Paul's departure and the runs continued to flow freely after Hunter's arrival to the crease.