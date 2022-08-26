Close menu

ECB high-performance review proposes less domestic cricket

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer

A county cricket match between Surrey and Essex at The Oval
Surrey are currently top of Division One in the County Championship

A smaller top division of the County Championship and fewer days of cricket are among proposals from a review into the men's game in England and Wales.

The review, led by Sir Andrew Strauss, is aimed at producing "sustained success" for the England men's team.

Any changes to the domestic structure would have to be agreed by the 18 first-class counties.

There is no proposal to cut the number of first-class counties and The Hundred will remain until at least 2028.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) "high-performance review"external-link is not limited to the domestic structure and also contains proposals around multi-year central contracts for England players, how those players can prepare for overseas conditions and the development of young players.

The review does not cover women's cricket.

The proposals will now enter a "consultation stage", with recommendations delivered in late September.

The first-class counties have already proposed that the County Championship remains at 14 matches per side for the 2023 season.

"Cricket is at a critical point with a fast-changing landscape and we must be prepared to be open minded and engage in considered debate if we are to move forward together and future-proof our game in the current climate," said former England captain Strauss.external-link

"I am looking forward to a healthy and constructive debate over the coming weeks before the men's high-performance review produces a final report which will provide the game with a clear and well-researched pathway to sustained England men's success and a healthy, vibrant, domestic game."

Consultation material produced as part of the review states that the performances of England's pace bowlers drops off away from home, spinners have limited opportunities in domestic games, England batters are less dominant in home internationals and English players get less experience overseas than those from other nations.

It also concludes that English domestic sides play, on average, more than teams in other countries and players have less time to rest.

Although the review proposes a smaller top division of the Championship and fewer days of cricket, it does not suggest how this can be achieved.

In terms of altering the domestic structure, it raises the possibility of moving the domestic 50-over competition to April, rather than its current position of August, where it runs alongside The Hundred.

That would lead to the possibility of first-class cricket being played at the same time as The Hundred. The review says only around 35% of the best red-ball players take part in The Hundred.

Away from the structure of the domestic game, proposals to aid England's performances away from home include trialling the use of a different ball in this country.

Cricket in England is usually played with a ball manufactured by Dukes, but other nations use other balls, which behave differently.

There is also a proposal for North v South first-class matches to be played overseas at the start of the English season, similar to 50-over series between the same sides that were played in the build-up to England's triumph at the 2019 World Cup.

  • Comment posted by ben6464, today at 13:14

    The havoc that the 100 is causing is never ending. Scrap the 100, make the blast a full competition where teams play every team twice.

    Better schedules for county matches and bring back a proper one day tournament which has been religated to a 2nds tournament because of the 100.

    • Reply posted by ben6464, today at 13:22

      ben6464 replied:
      Also put blast matches on free to air.

  • Comment posted by notsram, today at 13:12

    'The Hundred will remain...'

    That sums up 90% of the problem in a nutshell (or nutcase, as whoever thought this would be a good idea clearly is).

    Let's face it, the only reason the BBC plug this travesty of a 'competition' so much is because it's the only live cricket they have left.

    • Reply posted by Nick, today at 13:27

      Nick replied:
      Yes it's partly that, but I suspect it's much more about the BBCs obsession with developing the women's game, regardless of the cost to the men's game.
      If half the huge investment and free marketing from the BBC that the hundred has been given had gone to the existing, already popular, tournaments like the Blast, there would have been a gar batter outcome for the game as a whole.

  • Comment posted by Dreadlock Holiday, today at 13:05

    Get rid of Hundred, play more red ball July and August. Nothing else needs to happen.

    • Reply posted by glynn burgess, today at 14:20

      glynn burgess replied:
      Viewing figures on BBC2 for the opening game were about half of last year for the dreaded 💯 and Sky have been silent about their numbers. Perhaps Sky are already quietly regretting signing the extension to 2028 on the back of the first season only?

  • Comment posted by Ross, today at 13:15

    The Hundred is terrible

    • Reply posted by Gingineer, today at 14:09

      Gingineer replied:
      I like the hundred.

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 13:11

    Blindly obvious cricket doesn't need four formats, so get rid of the Hundred and extend T20 Blast. More county redball and Test matches in August. Not difficult but the ECB suits are hidebound by departed Harrison's Hundred broadcast deal.

  • Comment posted by KC and the Sunshine Band, today at 13:18

    Just cancel the Hundred. Its rubbish in every way and the T20 Blast is much better.

    • Reply posted by Rory, today at 16:23

      Rory replied:
      The only redeeming factor of the hundred is reduced number of teams

  • Comment posted by Gordon McCrisken, today at 13:11

    I agree too much cricket is played. The reason for that is the ECB coming up with a ridiculous competition The Hundred when we already have a successful T20 Blast, which you could rename The One Twenty. The more we play this type of cricket the more our Test Team will suffer.

    • Reply posted by SWDC, today at 13:18

      SWDC replied:
      No one at ECB is prepared to acknowledge the ‘elephant in the room’, the ‘cash cow Hundred’ which counteracts any strategy for sustained national success but which does bring ££ to certain people.

  • Comment posted by MarkC, today at 13:31

    So we're looking to improve the Test team by reducing the highest tier of the four day game. Who came up with that plan? Baldrick?!!

    • Reply posted by comicals, today at 13:36

      comicals replied:
      Baldrick's cunning plans were much more sensible and logical than the ECB's

  • Comment posted by OCC-LALALA, today at 13:33

    Like many, I would get rid of the Hundred. It is absolute rubbish, from the graphics to the commentators to the extortionate costs the grounds charge the spectators for food, drink and merchandise. A friend of mine recently went to Edgbaston and was charged £2 more for food than a previous T20 match. He was told by the vendor that they all put prices up for the 100! ECB get a grip...more red ball

    • Reply posted by Pete Barrett, today at 14:51

      Pete Barrett replied:
      If the food vendors can afford to put up their prices, doesn't it suggest that there are a lot of spectators at Hundred matches? So maybe it's not as unpopular as those on HYS think?

  • Comment posted by simon, today at 13:24

    So we win World Cup and then throw the 50 over competition under the bus for The Hundred which isnt played anywhere else. I havent seen anything here about the spectator? Feels like those of us who spend our money going to watch county and one day games are being ignored.

    • Reply posted by Oodagh Thunkitt, today at 20:40

      Oodagh Thunkitt replied:
      That's true. The very last people the ECB will listen to are the people who genuinely watch the sport and actually support cricket - the County members.

      Once they've got rid of all of us (clearly their intent) they can get on, without dissent or fear of criticism, with annihilating everything about the genuinely Perfect Sport.

  • Comment posted by Sam, today at 13:37

    Please just dump the hundred. It is that simple and then focus on the other 3 formats.

    • Reply posted by Cobblers, today at 13:53

      Cobblers replied:
      Never going to happen. Despite what the naysayers think it is hugely successful and the game is locked into it for at least another six years.

  • Comment posted by Bluesandwhites, today at 13:45

    I wonder how much it annoys the ECB that the One-day Cup was very popular this year?

    • Reply posted by Si Cotic, today at 14:52

      Si Cotic replied:
      Surrey fan here. Been to a number of LV cup games but not this year. Surrey team ripped apart by test and 100 call ups. Appreciate that young players need experience but when they make up the majority of a team I'm not going to spend my money watching the "C" team. Fully agree with other posters - bin the 100.

  • Comment posted by WurzelJ, today at 13:36

    To think - the first class counties used to play 32 matches a season, as well as the tourists. Scrap the Hundread and all the meaningless ODIs. Have the County Championship throughout the summer. Require England contract players to turn out for their counties when there is no Test match. Have a genuine knock-out tournament culminating in a Final at Lord's.

    • Reply posted by Silver Fox, today at 14:16

      Silver Fox replied:
      Such sensible suggestions that they are bound to be ignored. 'Real' cricket is dying because of the ECB. Such a great shame.

  • Comment posted by Stuartk, today at 13:35

    Why did we ever need the 100, not played anywhere else, if it was just to attract more fans, then spice up the presentation of the T20, we should be concentrating on the 3 formats played at world level, not gimmicks. Should the ECB be carrying out this review, are they actually fit for purpose, recent results suggest not.

    • Reply posted by Dougal, today at 13:41

      Dougal replied:
      No they are not fit for purpose. Watch for a breakaway or replacement Governing Body in the near future.

  • Comment posted by Likely Lad, today at 13:21

    As most posters have already alluded to, it's The Hundred that is the problem.

    ECB management would get more respect from accepting they've made a wrong decision and scrap it, rather than plod on in denial.

    Royal London, in sponsoring a second rate, second team competition must be looking reconsidering their involvement.

  • Comment posted by Kapnag, today at 13:30

    In other words, the ECB come up with some nonsense to force everyone to watch The Hundred because there will be nothing else going on

  • Comment posted by David Ingall, today at 13:44

    Imagine being in a job where you had to come up with something completely rubbish, just to justify your employment / day rate. Maybe the ECB should listen to fans and grassroots clubs instead of a PR / marketing agency, earning a 6 figure sum for coming up with such garbage.

    • Reply posted by simon, today at 13:54

      simon replied:
      The headline says it all. "Less domestic cricket". But of course the ECB have increased the amount of domestic cricket by adding the Hundred.
      What they really mean is less red ball cricket.
      The usual hypocrisy from the ECB.

  • Comment posted by MaestroLee, today at 13:29

    Just scrap the 100! That would be the best way to get bowlers and batsmen better prepared for Test cricket. They need more multi day-matches not less in order to have more practice and time at the crease. - both batsmen and bowlers. More 100/20-20 cricket just breeds bad batting and bowling habits.

  • Comment posted by ssinruf, today at 13:36

    Why does the success of the national team have to be all and end all? Can cricket not be a 'success' if more people are watching and playing it on a domestic level?

    • Reply posted by Geordieboy, today at 14:15

      Geordieboy replied:
      Too few people will watch cricket at all if the national team is not winning.
      Added to that, not many who watch the England team would watch a County 4-day game, played between 2 teams of players few outside the game have heard of.
      Without national success, Counties won't get as much in sponsorship income as if they're successful.
      Acknowledge that, and its half the problems solved.

  • Comment posted by Its only a game, today at 13:13

    The demise of traditional cricket and its values and now ready to be discarded in place of fast shorter formats .

    • Reply posted by exhale slowly, today at 18:43

      exhale slowly replied:
      Or is it that the funding of traditional cricket has to be subsidised and supported by income from shorter forms?

