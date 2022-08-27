Close menu

England v South Africa: Hosts win by innings at Old Trafford to level series

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Old Trafford

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Second LV= Insurance Test, Emirates Old Trafford (day three of five)
South Africa 151 (Anderson 3-32, Broad 3-37) & 179 (Robinson 4-43, Anderson 3-30)
England 415-9 dec (Foakes 113*, Stokes 103)
England won by an innings and 85 runs
A brilliant England surged to an innings-and-85-run win over South Africa inside three days in the second Test at Emirates Old Trafford to level the series.

The home side were magnificent with the ball, breaking some stubborn Proteas resistance to dismiss the tourists for 179.

An electrifying morning, when the ball was reverse-swinging, saw England reduce to South Africa to 54-3.

They were held up by an obdurate stand of 87 across 43 overs between Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen.

But captain Ben Stokes removed both in successive overs after tea to expose the tail.

James Anderson and Ollie Robinson took over with the second new ball, sharing the final five wickets for seven runs in 30 deliveries. Robinson ended with 4-43 and Anderson 3-30.

The sides have now traded innings victories, leaving the series perfectly poised for the final Test at the Kia Oval starting on 8 September.

England produce their best to level the series

For all of the pyrotechnics in four consecutive wins at the start of the summer, this was perhaps England's best performance of the lot.

Aided by South Africa's decision to bat on a first morning that was ideal for bowling, they played with intelligence, determination and skill.

Rather than blazing away, their batters adapted to the match situation. Stokes and Ben Foakes stood out with their centuries, but under-pressure opener Zak Crawley deserves credit for his dogged 38 in trying circumstances.

England's bowlers were magnificent throughout, exploiting the conditions on day one, then tirelessly persisting to bowl South Africa out on a back-breaking third day.

At 40, Anderson continues to make the ball dance, the returning Robinson looks even better than the bowler who impressed in his first year in Test cricket, while Stokes was indefatigable in a 14-over spell either side of tea. England caught everything too.

So impressive in their innings win in the first Test, South Africa got so much wrong here. The inclusion of two spinners was justified given the surface, but the error at the toss is hard to defend.

They also have problems in their middle order: Aiden Markram is horribly out of form, while Van der Dussen has been ruled out of the third Test with a broken finger that made his innings of 41 all the more impressive.

Is it England who will head to The Oval with all the momentum.

Awesome England break South Africa resistance

There was always the chance England could wrap up victory on a sunny Saturday and they did so thanks to a tremendous display with the ball.

When South Africa resumed on 23-0, 241 behind, they were hit by an England attack that was finding exaggerated reverse swing on a pitch where the bounce could not be trusted.

Anderson removed Dean Elgar's off stump, Sarel Erwee edged Robinson and Stuart Broad had Markram nick to second slip after bowling him off a no-ball.

South Africa would have been blown away had it not been for the defiance of Petersen, who overturned being given caught behind off Anderson, and the bravery of Van der Dussen, whose finger injury often caused him to take his left hand off the bat.

The fourth-wicket pair batted through the afternoon session, at the end of which Stokes would have had Van der Dussen caught behind if England had appealed.

Immediately after the break, Stokes blew the game open. Van der Dussen edged a wide one and Petersen departed for 42 as Stokes got the ball to climb with venom.

Anderson needed only two deliveries with the new ball to bowl Simon Hamer through the gate, signalling the beginning of a swift end.

Robinson took the edge of both Keshav Maharaj and Anrich Nortje either side of Anderson having Kagiso Rabada held at first slip.

Robinson had the spectacular final say, sending the bails of Lungi Ngidi flying into the air to the delight of a packed crowd.

Comments

Join the conversation

62 comments

  • Comment posted by PJB, today at 18:12

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Cromwell, today at 18:12

    Plenty on here saying England were a poor side again after losing the first test. Probably haven't watched much cricket. Said at the time it's not about losing, everyone loses; but how you react. Felt this England team would work out a way to bounce back. Great to see that's exactly what they did. Enjoy the next year or two. It's going to be fun.

  • Comment posted by SomethingAintRight, today at 18:12

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by worcesterwolf, today at 18:11

    Stokes and Foakes brilliant
    But it was all set up by Bairstow and Crawley with their 91 partnership at end of day 1 beginning day 2.
    Anyway
    Won 5 lost 1 this summer so not too bad.
    Still old story need openers and a spinner to be a really top test side

  • Comment posted by nuthatch, today at 18:11

    Two spinners picked for days four and five🤔

  • Comment posted by Beebfan, today at 18:11

    Many people, me included, wondered if we should burden Ben Stokes with the captaincy. We worried he might be blunted by the additional role. We shouldn’t have. He has grown into it, like every other time we gave him a big test. A century in extremely challenging conditions, then that 14 over spell today, using the old ball, to let others shine. Pure leadership.

  • Comment posted by ----- ------ - - --, today at 18:11

    Notice how all those BBC Sport HYS regulars who were seething about the aggression of Bazball (“Muh too much pyjama cricket! Muh no test batsmen can bat anymore!”) …after the first test have gone quiet as a mouse. Lol. Armchair nobodies…

  • Comment posted by james english, today at 18:10

    Could someone please make sure that Anderson is actually human? Nobody should be able to play at his level at his age.

  • Comment posted by AbsoluteMuppet, today at 18:09

    Bazball’s back!!!

    • Reply posted by Lord Beginner, today at 18:12

      Lord Beginner replied:
      no

  • Comment posted by noYOURGoose, today at 18:09

    Decent show after the shellacking last time. Hope they behave and perform the same way going forward -ie as batting and bowling units - Root failed, generally England fail - not this game. Crawley helped create the platform for others. Robinson got no luck in the first innings but his pressure helped Broad and Anderson to take wickets. Lucky with the thinking behind the toss though?

  • Comment posted by Donks, today at 18:09

    Well played. Easy in the end.

  • Comment posted by Juan, today at 18:09

    Great. But we need Test matches to last 5 days. Time to get rid off the completely rubbish Hundred. Put all the marketing effort into the Blast and the excellent One-Day competition, which would be so much improved with Counties able to field their best teams.

  • Comment posted by zyder, today at 18:09

    Hats off to Crowley for patiently seeing off the new ball and paving the way for the run scorers to plunder South Africa’s quickies.

  • Comment posted by Lord Beginner, today at 18:08

    somewhat contrary from me

    Anderson man of the match for me because I think he led the bowling attack from the front

    fantastic, great win, considering what went before

  • Comment posted by ChorltonOutlaw, today at 18:07

    Can we please bowl first at the Oval!

  • Comment posted by d10nysios, today at 18:07

    A captain’s performance from Stokes. I do dearly wish this was a five test series, great spectacle so far. Long live test match cricket.

  • Comment posted by Harv, today at 18:07

    England will be eventful and at times exciting under the new regime. However the squad is not good enough to be anything more than woefully inconsistent. Particularly against most teams away. The toss was won and South Africa would have bowled England out for less than 200. Sorry I love England winning.But apart from maybe 3 or 4 players it’s one of the worst squads for a long time.

  • Comment posted by Spoondog, today at 18:07

    This was a really good performance from start to finish, rather than a fairly shoddy performance papered over by a spectacular run chase. Whereas the 1st test was really quite poor in all departments. Hopefully more of the same next test please, rather than reverting straight back to bad habits. Anyway a big step in the right direction.

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 18:06

    Some cricket journalists/fans are just toxic. England are the best thing since sliced bread when they win and the worst team in the universe when they lose. Let's just enjoy Test cricket.

    • Reply posted by Duncanb23, today at 18:07

      Duncanb23 replied:
      That IS test cricket.

  • Comment posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 18:05

    “Sack BM” brigade must be choking on their sandwiches from their villages tonight. Embarrassing short term vitriol having hammered SA and India.

    • Reply posted by Stephen , today at 18:08

      Stephen replied:
      TBF very few were asking for BM to go just for a modification of tactics where appropriate - and that’s exactly what we got from Stokes and Foakes which proved pivotable

