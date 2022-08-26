Close menu

England v South Africa: Ben Stokes & Ben Foakes hit centuries at Old Trafford

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Emirates Old Trafford

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Second LV= Insurance Test, Emirates Old Trafford (day one of five)
South Africa 151 (Anderson 3-32, Broad 3-37) & 23-0
England 415-9 dec (Foakes 113*, Stokes 103)
South Africa trail by 241 runs
Sublime centuries from Ben Stokes and Ben Foakes gave England complete control of the second Test against South Africa after two days at Old Trafford.

Stokes' first hundred as captain and wicketkeeper Foakes' first at home took England to 415-9 declared, a first-innings lead of 264.

South Africa battled to 23-0 by the close, 241 behind.

Stokes and Foakes came together at 147-5 with England four runs adrift after Anrich Nortje removed Jonny Bairstow and Zak Crawley.

Their sixth-wicket stand of 173 has left England primed to level the series at 1-1 with one match to play.

Both men overturned lbw decisions, while Stokes was dropped on 92 before falling for 103.

Foakes was not out on 113 when England's declaration gave South Africa nine overs to survive in the evening sunshine.

Although openers Dean Elgar and Sarel Erwee came through, the Proteas face a huge task to even drag this contest into a fourth day.

England emerge from thrilling battle

England's dominant position is in stark contrast to a gripping morning session when the game hung in the balance as the terrifying Nortje threatened to undo the hosts' good work from day one.

After England resumed on 111-3, Nortje found reverse swing at high pace to have the poking Bairstow held at first slip for 49 then ended Crawley's resistance on 38 with a wonderful delivery that was edged behind.

The Stokes-Foakes rebuild was not based on the swashbuckling style favoured by England so far this summer, but through careful, correct and classical Test batting.

The gradual grinding down of the South Africa attack came on a pitch that is wearing quickly and delighted a boisterous crowd.

The name of James Anderson was sung as the local hero emerged to loosen up between innings and Anderson thought he had snared Erwee lbw, only for the left-hander to survive England's review.

All is not lost for South Africa. If they can in any way match England's effort with the bat, a fourth-innings target of 150 could prove tricky given the state of the pitch and quality of the touring attack.

But England are massive favourites for victory, possibly by an innings before Saturday is out.

Stokes brings drama in more ways than one

Stokes' century came on the day his documentary Phoenix from the Ashes was released.

It was an innings that had its own share of theatre. His troublesome left knee needed treatment when he had only 16, he successfully reviewed being given leg before to Lungi Ngidi on 72, and Aiden Markram failed to hold what would have been a stunning catch at cover as Stokes attacked the second new ball.

The captain signalled his intent by sweeping the first ball he faced from dangerous off-spinner Simon Harmer for six, but this was not the slogging Stokes that has been on display for much of the summer.

Realising the game situation, Stokes batted with control in taking 98 balls for his first 41 runs. Thereafter he scored at almost a run a ball, including two more sixes lofted down the ground.

He took tea on 98 not out then celebrated his 12th century with the familiar bent finger tribute to his late father Ged, made all the more poignant given the personal struggles Stokes detailed in the run-up to this match.

A swipe at Kagiso Rabada resulted in a skied catch to mid-off, ending another magnificent display by England's talismanic all-rounder.

Foakes the perfect foil

Foakes is quietly establishing himself under the leadership of Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum. Already among the leading glovemen in the game, he is averaging 45 with the bat for England this summer.

This was an unflappable century, only the second by an England wicketkeeper in a home Test since 2016 and Foakes' first since a ton on debut in Sri Lanka nearly four years ago.

Matching Stokes' patience, Foakes scored with wristy whips through mid-wicket and was happy to hook when South Africa tested him with bouncers.

He had 28 when he overturned being given out lbw to left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj, the closest he came to giving a chance.

Foakes' hundred came with a cut for four off Nortje and he had the pleasure of remaining unbeaten when the dismissal of number 10 Jack Leach signalled England's declaration.

'South Africa need a mammoth total' - what they said

England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes on BBC Test Match Special: "We're in a fantastic position and hopefully the wicket deteriorates plays into our hands. There are a few cracks and if they open up it wouldn't be the worse thing for us."

Former South Africa bowler Vernon Philander: "The partnership between Foakes and Stokes really illustrated that if you get in on this surface, it's hard to get out. South Africa now need to post a mammoth total to get themselves back into this contest."

Ex-England bowler Steven Finn: "England wanted to buck the trend with the way the team were playing in the last 18 months. They have done that and now they have to find an equilibrium. They are starting to do that and learn when to soak up pressure against high-quality bowling."

Comments

Join the conversation

141 comments

  • Comment posted by AJMole123, today at 18:49

    Ahh, proper cricket, played in 6 ball overs, whites and with a red ball. Take that Hula Hoops

    • Reply posted by Sunny Vine, today at 18:58

      Sunny Vine replied:
      T20 and the Hundred keeps the domestic game afloat... most who moan on here have hardly been to a red ball county championship match in the last three years excluding a Hundred pound day at the test with their mates...

      Anyway... well done England today...

  • Comment posted by Darren Cook, today at 18:40

    Brilliant by both Foakes and Stokes, no slogging from Stokes this time. So happy Foakes has shown those calling for him to be dropped were wrong.

    • Reply posted by john cole, today at 18:44

      john cole replied:
      Only seen one ball as can't pay for subscription tv, that was Stokes getting out, yes, slogging!!!!!

  • Comment posted by Expat Bob, today at 18:34

    Absolutely delighted for Ben Foakes in particular. Best glove man in the business but in the modern game, keepers need to be able to bat as well. Today he has proved again that he can do that even in the pressure moments.

    • Reply posted by Steve Sarum, today at 18:52

      Steve Sarum replied:
      Why do wicketkeepers in the modern game need to be Test Class in the batting department, Foakes is pretty close. It is still a 5 day game and the requirements, despite much balderdash talked , remain the same. Foakes has suffered not because of his keeping abilities which are not in doubt, but the lack of quality in the English batting line up. Today was proper Test Cricket and good for England.

  • Comment posted by toffeeforever, today at 18:39

    Glad to see there is still place in test cricket for resolute batting - not every ball has to disappear to the boundary and not every match has to finish in 3 days. Digging in and battling through is as important as controlled aggression. Well played Stokes and Foakes.

    • Reply posted by Duncanb23, today at 18:48

      Duncanb23 replied:
      The cognitive dissonance with the people on HYS never ceases to amaze. This match probably will end in 3 days. Are you referring to the games earlier this summer that all went to 5 days, but featured lots of what you would no doubt call 'improper batting'?

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 18:36

    A terrific day for England, good to see Foakes in the runs

    • Reply posted by Atomic Lizard, today at 19:16

      Atomic Lizard replied:
      Test cricket is great.

      Way better than the silly hundred and the pointless 50 over game.

  • Comment posted by Atticus Finch, today at 18:35

    Yet another example of why Test Cricket is not only the best format of the game...its also the best sport full stop

    • Reply posted by Atomic Lizard, today at 19:18

      Atomic Lizard replied:
      Agreed.

      Test cricket - excellent.
      T20 (particularly the IPL) - thoroughly entertaining.
      The Hundred - silly and pointless.
      50 over cricket - dying format soon to be consigned to history.

  • Comment posted by paddysmith1963, today at 18:42

    Test cricket is just brilliant.

    • Reply posted by N2019, today at 18:46

      N2019 replied:
      You are absolutely right Paddysmith1963.

  • Comment posted by daveyo, today at 18:48

    The 1st class game is the only real cricket and today had everything..

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:11

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      What on earth was Dean Elgar doing playing two spinners after lunch when he should have played his two pace bowlers. That wicketless session between lunch and tea could be the difference in England winning this test match instead of losing it

  • Comment posted by James, today at 18:44

    Amazing that Ben Foakes doesn’t have any kind of England central contract, hopefully this will now change!

  • Comment posted by BRUCIEGILLS , today at 18:44

    Bravo Ben Foakes
    Bravo Ben Stokes.
    Test Cricket at it's best.
    Wickets this evening would have made it perfect.
    3 days to knock this game off and all the momentum is in our dressing room

  • Comment posted by J Felix-Languar, today at 18:34

    We all know what Stokes is capable of but it was very encouraging to see Foakes score what looks set to be a crucial ton against a very good bowling attack.

  • Comment posted by Thomaslord1, today at 18:33

    A wonderful days test match cricket. Crawley and Bairstow set it up, Stokes played a really mature innings and played shots as well. Foalkes was magnificent with a beautifully crafter hundred.

    • Reply posted by Thomaslord1, today at 18:35

      Thomaslord1 replied:
      Crafted

  • Comment posted by Ray, today at 18:53

    Shouldn’t the 2nd Test be the headline story instead of the pyjama slog it as hard as you can variant? England have a great day with two BATSMEN scoring centuries and it’s a side note. Not good enough BBC.

    • Reply posted by daa, today at 19:02

      daa replied:
      It is... Perhaps you want the story to be the main headline before it has been written?

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 18:48

    A wonderful day of Test cricket (yet another one). Stokes and Foakes quite superb after Crawley and Bairstow had set things up. Expect SA to bat better tomorrow and take some digging out, but England should prevail by Sunday. Great stuff.

    • Reply posted by Tom Pain, today at 19:06

      Tom Pain replied:
      Crawley's innings was painful. Survived more by luck than design.

  • Comment posted by N2019, today at 18:38

    Great day's performance. Right balance of patience and pace. Personally, I'd like SA to get enough to give us a tricky little chase. This would be great for spectators, and useful practice for our batsmen.

    • Reply posted by Thomaslord1, today at 18:44

      Thomaslord1 replied:
      I agree, as long as we get the runs! Two days at the Oval awaits.

  • Comment posted by Mr Jones, today at 18:47

    Day two is done... what will the morrow bring I wonder? This is what makes test cricket so great!

  • Comment posted by Doomtop, today at 18:46

    The icing on the cake for me was seeing Stokes/Foakes taking the time out to sign the kids bats at the innings end. Paying it forward....

    • Reply posted by Doomtop, today at 18:55

      Doomtop replied:
      Just down voted myself, trying to edit my post 😂

  • Comment posted by CriticalPoint, today at 18:37

    415-9d from 106.4 overs. Proper test match batting this time. Terrific from Stokes and Foakes after they stumbled to 147-5 early on. They wouldn't have managed such a commanding lead by just slogging.

    South Africa under real pressure now. They still need to be batting at tea on Sunday to have any chance.

    Talk about returning the favour after the woeful display at Lord's!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:14

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Dean Elgar not managing his pace bowlers properly could cost South Africa this test match

  • Comment posted by Red Mist, today at 18:55

    It takes different Stokes for different Foakes.

    • Reply posted by Atticus Finch, today at 18:58

      Atticus Finch replied:
      watchoo talkinabout

  • Comment posted by WPL, today at 18:43

    As a fan, you can look forward to tomorrow, rather than dread it. Even though anything can happen. Proper test cricket.

    • Reply posted by SD, today at 18:51

      SD replied:
      Indeed. Usually it's dreading the inevitable whereas for once it's anticipation.

