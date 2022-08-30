Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Darren Stevens should play his last one-day game for Kent in the final

Royal London One-Day Cup semi-final, Ageas Bowl Hampshire 310-9 (50 overs): Gubbins 75; Denly 2-48 Kent 313-7 (49 overs): Robinson 95, Stevens 84*; Campbell 3-72 Kent beat Hampshire by three wickets Match scorecard

Darren Stevens produced another fairytale display to steer Kent past Hampshire by three wickets and into the final of the One-Day Cup.

Chasing 311 at the Ageas Bowl, Kent were seven down needing 64 from 48 balls, but Stevens, 46, inspired his side with 84 not out from 65 balls.

Ollie Robinson led the pursuit with 95 and Harry Finch made 52, before Stevens struck 11 fours and three sixes.

Hampshire posted 310-9, with Nick Gubbins hitting 75 from 84 balls.

It looked good enough to keep Hampshire's hopes alive for a clean sweep of trophies when Kent's required rate touched eight an over with only three wickets in hand.

But veteran Stevens, who will be released by Kent at the end of the season, struck three consecutive boundaries off Scott Currie's bowling and lifted Jack Campbell for six.

Having reduced the target to 14 from 11 balls, he carved Currie wide of deep point for four and then blasted him over mid-wicket for six with a slog sweep, before the next ball was smashed past extra cover for the winning boundary.

Stevens, who has spent 17 years with Kent, could now potentially end his career with a trophy if they can beat Lancashire in the final at Trent Bridge on 17 September.

Hampshire were hoping to add the One-Day Cup to their T20 Blast title and started their innings well, having won the toss, through Gubbins with Aneurin Donald and Felix Organ both making 54.

But no-one produced the definitive innings that could have pushed the home side out of sight.

Kent lost openers Joey Evison, for a third-ball duck, and Ben Compton for two, within six overs of the chase. But Robinson steadied them with his fourth score over 50 in the competition.

He miscued a pull off Campbell and was caught at mid-wicket, leaving Stevens to add a few more lines to one of cricket's most endearing stories.