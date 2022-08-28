Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

With one round of matches to go it's all to play for in The Hundred.

In the men's competition five teams are battling for the three places in the knockout stage, while in the women's tournament there is a three-way tussle for one remaining spot.

All will be decided in the four double-headers across the next three days before Friday's eliminators and Saturday's finals.

BBC Sport explains how each team can progress...

The remaining fixtures...

Monday: Rockets v Fire (women 15:30, men 19:00)

Tuesday: Spirit v Phoenix (women 15:00, men 18:30)

Wednesday: Superchargers v Brave (women 11:30, men 15:00)

Wednesday: Originals v Invincibles (women 15:00, men 18:30)

Each group winner progresses directly into Saturday's finals. The teams who finish second and third meet in the eliminators on Friday for a place in the final.

Five into three

Manchester Originals' thumping win over Birmingham Phoenix on Sunday set up a grandstand finish in the men's competition.

The Originals, Trent Rockets, London Spirit, Oval Invincibles and Phoenix can all still finish in the top three of the men's competition and each of them could still miss out.

Leaders Rockets have the first chance to secure progression. They play the winless Welsh Fire on Monday needing a win (or tie) to guarantee a place in the top three.

On Tuesday, Spirit host Phoenix at Lord's knowing they will also qualify with a win, while Phoenix will likely need to win by a big margin because of their inferior net run-rate.

The Originals host the Invincibles on Wednesday in what is effectively a knockout match with the winner progressing.

Despite being able to join the Originals, Invincibles and Phoenix on eight points, Northern Superchargers and Southern Brave are out because one of the Originals or the Invincibles must take at least a point from their fixture.

The four-way fight for third

In the women's Hundred, four teams - Birmingham Phoenix, Trent Rockets, Manchester Originals and Northern Superchargers - can still join Southern Brave and Oval Invincibles in securing a place in the knockout stages.

The Rockets host seventh-placed Welsh Fire on Monday knowing they must win to keep themselves in the hunt and put the pressure onto Birmingham Phoenix.

Phoenix, who currently sit in third with their fate in their own hands, will secure the last top-three place if they beat - or tie with - bottom-of-the-table Spirit on Tuesday, regardless of other results.

But if they don't, the Rockets could take third, as could Manchester Originals or Northern Superchargers if they win their final games against leaders Brave and second-placed Invincibles respectively, with it all coming down to net run-rate.

Theoretically, Phoenix could lose and still go through but would need other results to go their way.

The race for top two

The Invincibles and Brave are the only two teams going into the final games of the women's competition knowing they are definitely through.

What is not decided is which of the two sides will finish top and therefore progress directly to Saturday's final and avoid having to play in the eliminator.

Brave's match against the Superchargers comes first. If they win they finish top.

But if they slip up, the Invincibles could steal the space by beating the Originals that afternoon, if they also overhaul Brave's net run-rate.