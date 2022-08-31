Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Will any of Nat Sciver (left), Sophie Ecclestone (centre) and Lauren Bell (right) feature in your team?

As the second season of The Hundred draws to a close we want you to pick your women's team of the tournament.

We've brought together the top run-scorers and wicket-takers and looked at the best strike-rates and economy rates to provide you with a list of names.

There are England stars, domestic heroes and big overseas names.

We've given you some stats - runs, average (ave) and strike-rate (SR) for the batters, wickets, average (ave) and economy rate (ER) for the bowlers and a combination for all-rounders - to help you with your decision.

The final team will be revealed on Saturday, 3 September. Good luck picking your team, and don't forget to share it on social media using #bbccricket external-link .

Women's Team of the Tournament Pick your team of the tournament from the women's Hundred... First 1 Second 2 Third 3 Fourth 4 Fifth 5 Sixth 6 Seventh 7 Eighth 8 Ninth 9 Tenth 10 Eleventh 11 Confirm selection

Stats correct as of 30 August.