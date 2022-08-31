Close menu

The Hundred: Pick your women's team of the tournament

Left to right: Nat Sciver, Sophie Ecclestone and Lauren Bell
Will any of Nat Sciver (left), Sophie Ecclestone (centre) and Lauren Bell (right) feature in your team?

As the second season of The Hundred draws to a close we want you to pick your women's team of the tournament.

We've brought together the top run-scorers and wicket-takers and looked at the best strike-rates and economy rates to provide you with a list of names.

There are England stars, domestic heroes and big overseas names.

We've given you some stats - runs, average (ave) and strike-rate (SR) for the batters, wickets, average (ave) and economy rate (ER) for the bowlers and a combination for all-rounders - to help you with your decision.

The final team will be revealed on Saturday, 3 September. Good luck picking your team, and don't forget to share it on social media using #bbccricketexternal-link.

Women's Team of the Tournament

Pick your team of the tournament from the women's Hundred...

Stats correct as of 30 August.

