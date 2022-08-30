Close menu

England v South Africa: Hosts name unchanged squad for deciding Test at The Oval

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England have named an unchanged 14-man squad for the third and deciding Test against South Africa at The Oval.

Pace bowler Ollie Robinson replaced Matthew Potts in the starting XI for the second Test, which England won to level the series at 1-1.

Bowler Craig Overton and batter Harry Brook are the others in the squad who did not play in the last match at Old Trafford.

The decider starts on 8 September at Surrey's home ground.

England squad for third Test: Ben Stokes (Durham) captain, James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Jack Leach (Somerset), Alex Lees (Durham), Craig Overton (Somerset), Matthew Potts (Durham), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Comments

Join the conversation

31 comments

  • Comment posted by Connor McDavid is overrated, today at 10:50

    Yawn............

  • Comment posted by MD , today at 10:44

    Obviously it'd be hard to change a team that has won by an innings but then again it is the same squad as the first test so we'll have to wait and see which version of the team turns up this time.

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 10:42

    England team will remain the same at the Oval though I don't know what Zak Crawley was doing striding out to the Hundred last night when he should have been practising red ball. SA have all the problems though and need to bring Jansen back in and stiffen the batting as well.

  • Comment posted by Stu, today at 10:40

    No surprise there.

    It's possible that three Counties will be deprived of one of their star players for next week's CC games while they carry drinks in S.London. All pretty pointless - I hope the ECB release at least 2 of the three before next Monday.

    When did these guys last play any real cricket?

  • Comment posted by Mr B, today at 10:40

    On form, I'd have liked to see Alex Hales get one last chance to swing the bat for England. He's proving he still has a lot to offer in the short game at least.

  • Comment posted by Kevin Grant, today at 10:39

    Interestingly, Harry Brook has played as an opener. So why doesn’t Zak Crawley sling his hook and he could open 😀

  • Comment posted by flying lizard, today at 10:37

    England won mainly due to South Africa's stupid decision to bat first, so keeping the squad the same was no surprise. Playing at home is not the issue, it's overseas where the main issues arise.

  • Comment posted by pistol, today at 10:37

    why is it on the 8th schools have gone back so limiting the chance to watch it for kids, it is almost like the ECB and others don't want people to watch and just give us the 100 slogathon instead. The only reason the 100 gets crowds is that there is no other cricket to watch, disgraceful that longer forms of cricket are being destroyed and the ECB dont care.

    • Reply posted by pip, today at 10:40

      pip replied:
      I'd love to take my kids to see it but I think I'll spend my money on my electricity bill instead...

  • Comment posted by Scott, today at 10:36

    No surprises really

  • Comment posted by footie fan, today at 10:34

    Surely its time to give Harry Brook a chance?

  • Comment posted by Nick, today at 10:34

    Sensible not to mess with a winning formula, if the conditions don't demand it.

  • Comment posted by Neil W, today at 10:33

    As expected ...I wouldn’t mind seeing Jamie Overton in the side again when he’s fit ...decent batsman and a bit of extra MPH

  • Comment posted by Matt77, today at 10:33

    Crawley is a Test player I think. He’s one game away from some big scores and I thought his temperament in the last test proves this.

    • Reply posted by MD , today at 10:39

      MD replied:
      Of course he is Mr Crawley

  • Comment posted by Timefiller, today at 10:31

    Well Zac Crawley did get 38 so he's definitely in for at least 2 more series now.

    • Reply posted by norrieash, today at 10:38

      norrieash replied:
      As much as i would like to see some changes in the batting line up you can't just change 1 player for the sake of it.
      It seems some people have downer on Crawley, at the other end of the order without Anderson & Broad (golden oldies) England wouldn't have won any tests this summer which just proves limited overs games is the direction the young players are taking!

  • Comment posted by Fella, today at 10:30

    Nothing to see here, move on. No need for an HYS as we won the last test convincingly so why change unless there's injuries.

    • Reply posted by Matt77, today at 10:32

      Matt77 replied:
      “No need for an HYS” yet you still comment 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

