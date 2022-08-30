Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England have named an unchanged 14-man squad for the third and deciding Test against South Africa at The Oval.

Pace bowler Ollie Robinson replaced Matthew Potts in the starting XI for the second Test, which England won to level the series at 1-1.

Bowler Craig Overton and batter Harry Brook are the others in the squad who did not play in the last match at Old Trafford.

The decider starts on 8 September at Surrey's home ground.

England squad for third Test: Ben Stokes (Durham) captain, James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Jack Leach (Somerset), Alex Lees (Durham), Craig Overton (Somerset), Matthew Potts (Durham), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Joe Root (Yorkshire)