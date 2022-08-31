Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Max Holden (right) has scored hundreds in each of the three formats at Middlesex

Batter Max Holden has signed a contract extension with Middlesex that keeps him at the club "until at least the end of the 2025 season".

The 24-year-old has made 109 appearances for the club and scored over 3,700 runs in all formats.

"He works extremely hard," head of performance Alan Coleman told the club website. external-link

"He is a really important component in our side. We are thrilled to have secured his services for the future."

Left-hander Holden came through Middlesex's youth ranks before signing his first professional contract with the club as an 18-year-old.

He made his professional debuts in both red and white-ball cricket whilst on-loan to Northamptonshire in 2017-18.

During his career at Middlesex he has scored hundreds in each of the three formats, making him only one of four players to achieve the feat for the county.

"I'm absolutely delighted - Middlesex is my home," Holden said.

"I'm committed to giving my all over the next three years alongside my team-mates, to help drive the club back to where it belongs."