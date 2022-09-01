Azhar Ali has made 94 Test and 53 one-day appearances for Pakistan

Pakistan batter Azhar Ali is to return to Worcestershire as an overseas player for the 2023 season.

The 37-year-old has impressed at New Road this season, scoring 607 County Championship runs at an average of nearly 47 and adding a knock of 130 against Northants in the One-Day Cup.

He joins Adam Hose and Matthew Waite in committing to the club next season.

"I'm delighted to be coming back for another year," Azhar said. "Being part of the setup has been so enjoyable."

The former Pakistan Test captain told the club website: external-link "There is so much potential in this squad, and, as well as being glad that I've been able to play my part with the bat, I've been happy to pass on my knowledge and experience to other people."

Worcestershire steering group chairman Paul Pridgeon added: "Azhar has done really well for us. We think he is a brilliant cricketer, he has fitted into our dressing room, and the players love him. He has really helped some of the other lads.

"He has had interest from other first class counties as well, but he has indicated he has really loved being at Worcestershire, and his family are settled here."