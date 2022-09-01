Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Lizaad Williams has two Test caps for South Africa

South Africa paceman Lizaad Williams has joined Northamptonshire for the rest of the season.

The right-armer, who has played nine times for his country across all formats, is available for the club's final four County Championship games.

The 28-year-old is set to feature in Monday's Division One trip to title-chasing Hampshire.

"I'm looking forward to joining up with the squad and hitting the ground running," Williams said.

"I've been following the team since my former team-mates Rory Kleinveldt and Richard Levi played here."

Williams has amassed 209 first-class wickets at an average of just over 27.

Northamptonshire bowling coach Chris Liddle added: "It's great to have Lizaad with us, we know it's going to be four very competitive games coming up and to have Lizaad here with his Test match experience and class is great for us."