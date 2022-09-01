Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Micky Stewart became a Surrey member in 1947

The Kia Oval will be temporarily renamed in honour of Surrey legend Micky Stewart's 90th birthday.

The south London ground becomes the Micky Stewart Oval for the County Championship match between Surrey and Yorkshire from 20-23 September.

Kia have agreed to relinquish naming rights in recognition of Stewart's 75-year association with Surrey.

Stewart, who turns 90 on 16 September, has served Surrey as a player, captain, coach, cricket manager and president.

The former batter, who is the father of current director of cricket, Alec, has been a member since 1947.

He made his playing debut in 1954, becoming a mainstay in a side that went on to win a record seven Championships in a row.

The day before the game starts against Yorkshire, he will receive the Freedom of the City of London and during the match he gets the 'Keys to the Oval' in a special presentation.

"When I heard what the club had planned, I was utterly and completely overcome and found it difficult to believe," Stewart said.

"I first saw inside The Oval during the Second World War. It has been a privilege to have served the club. My family and I will feel exceptionally proud during the final match of the season particularly as it is against Yorkshire."

Martin Eadon, interim chair of Surrey added: "This is a unique moment in the history of Surrey County Cricket Club.

"Micky has been closely involved at Surrey for 75 years and has made an extraordinary contribution to the Club. It is only right that we find a fitting way to celebrate a milestone as special as his 90th birthday.

"I'm delighted that our partners at Kia have offered to help us mark this occasion, and we very much value their continuing support."

Kia has sponsored The Oval since 2011.