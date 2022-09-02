Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jayant Yadav, who made the most recent of his six Test appearances for India in March, has also played in two ODIs

Warwickshire have signed India off-spinner Jayant Yadav for their final three County Championship games.

Yadav, 32, is scheduled to make his debut for the relegation-threatened reigning county champions in the crunch home game with fellow strugglers Somerset, starting on 12 September.

The all-rounder will join India team-mate Mohammed Siraj, who has also signed for the Bears' last three games.

Yadav has taken 173 wickets and made 2,194 runs in 64 first-class matches.

"This will be my first County Championship experience," he told the club website external-link . "When I was asked if I would like to join Warwickshire it was something I couldn't say no to.

"I have never played at Edgbaston, but I have heard great things about the stadium and it will be a privilege to call it my home."

"It was vitally important that we strengthened our bowling line-up for the run-in," said Bears director of cricket Paul Farbrace. "The signing of Jayant, plus Siraj, gives us an enviable array of options."

Following the meeting with ninth-placed Somerset, who are five points below them with a game in hand, the Bears' final two matches are away to bottom-of-the-table Gloucestershire and then at home to title hopefuls Hampshire.