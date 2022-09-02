Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Gloucestershire batter Miles Hammond has signed a two-year contract extension.

The 26-year-old academy graduate has made 119 appearances for the club since making his debut in 2013.

The left-handed batter and right-arm off-spinner has scored 739 runs in the County Championship this season - the most of any Gloucestershire player.

Gloucestershire are bottom of the County Championship Division One table and winless, 42 points from safety.

"Miles is a huge part of our future," said performance director Steve Snell. external-link

"Not only has he shown a huge appetite and skill level in the shorter form of the game, he has also shown that over the course of the season, he is committed and very skilled in the red-ball format as well."

Hammond has scored more than 3,650 runs across all three formats for Gloucestershire.

"This year has been a big learning curve and I'm looking forward to helping us come back stronger as a team next year," he said.

The former England Under-19 player, who has been playing for Birmingham Phoenix in The Hundred, returns to the Bristol County Ground for Gloucestershire's final three County Championship matches against Somerset, Warwickshire and Yorkshire.