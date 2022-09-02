Graeme White has 120 T20 wickets and was in the Northants team that won the 2016 Blast final

Northamptonshire spinner Graeme White has signed an extension to his contract for the 2023 season.

The 31-year-old combines his playing role in the T20 Blast with the job as head coach of the second XI.

He is the club's longest-serving player, having made 182 appearances in all formats since his debut in 2006.

"I feel like I have plenty left to go out there and contribute for Northamptonshire," said White, who took 13 wickets in this summer's Blast.

"In terms of goals, it's getting the team to win the T20 again. It's not impossible, we've done it twice and we know that we have players in that changing room that know what it takes to get there and be the best team in the country.

"I really do believe, with the side that we're putting together now, we have a blend of everything that you need to go a long way in that competition. I'm very excited for next year."