The Hundred: Jos Buttler, Liam Livingstone & Moeen Ali in BBC Sport readers' men's team of the Hundred

Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

As the second season of the men's Hundred draws to a close, we asked BBC Sport readers to pick their team of the tournament.

Thousands of people did and there are England stars aplenty, some up-and-coming hopefuls and a couple of overseas stars included in the final XI.

1. Dawid Malan (Trent Rockets) - selected in 92% of teams

Innings: 8 Runs: 358 Average: 59.66 Strike-rate: 172.11

2. Phil Salt (Manchester Originals) - 65%

Innings: 9 Runs: 342 Average: 42.75 Strike-rate: 154.75 Catches/stumpings: 5

3. Jos Buttler (Manchester Originals) - 56%

Innings: 5 Runs: 203 Average: 40.60 Strike-rate: 149.26

4. Liam Livingstone (Birmingham Phoenix) - 49%

Innings: 6 Runs: 173 Average: 34.60 Strike-rate: 145.37 Wickets: 1

5. Moeen Ali (Birmingham Phoenix) - 48%

Innings: 8 Runs: 172 Average: 21.50 Strike-rate: 157.79 Wickets: 5

6. Andre Russell (Manchester Originals) - 43%

Innings: 6 Runs: 148 Average: 37 Strike-rate: 168.18 Wickets: 4

7. Sam Curran (Oval Invincibles) - 77%

Games: 8 Wickets: 8 Average: 28.75 Economy: 8.90; Innings: Eight Runs: 192 Average: 27.42 Strike-rate: 132.41

8. Jordan Thompson (London Spirit) - 41%

Games: 9 Wickets: 14 Average: 18.07 Economy: 9.14 Runs: 48

9. Sunil Narine (Oval Invincibles) - 58%

Games: 6 Wickets: 11 Average: 11 Economy: 6.05 Runs: 48

10. Kane Richardson (Birmingham Phoenix) - 77%

Games: 7 Wickets: 13 Average: 13.15 Economy: 7.89

11. Tom Helm (Birmingham Phoenix) - 68%

Games: 8 Wickets: 14 Average: 14.07 Economy: 8.32

Stats correct up to and including 2 September.

