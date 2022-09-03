Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

As the second season of the women's Hundred draws to a close, we asked BBC Sport readers to pick their team of the tournament.

Thousands of people did and there are England players aplenty, an up-and-coming hopeful and a plethora of overseas stars in the final XI.

Take a look at the team and share your thoughts on the team using #bbccricket external-link .

1. Beth Mooney (London Spirit) - selected in 59% of teams

Innings: 6 Runs: 205 Average: 51.25 Strike-rate: 155.30

2. Laura Wolvaardt (Northern Superchargers) - 79%

Innings: 6 Runs: 286 Average: 71.50 Strike-rate: 133.64

3. Alice Capsey (Oval Invincibles) - 68%

Innings: 5 Runs: 93 Average: 31 Strike-rate: 140.90 Wickets: Six Average: 13.66 Economy: 6.56

4. Deandra Dottin (Manchester Originals) - 68%

Innings: 4 Runs: 147 Average: 73.50 Strike-rate: 181.48 Wickets: Four Average: 20.75 Economy: 8.44

5. Nat Sciver (Trent Rockets) - 76%

Innings: 6 Runs: 228 Average: 76 Strike-rate: 122.58 Wickets: Six Average: 22 Economy: 9.31

6. Ellyse Perry (Birmingham Phoenix) - 40%

Innings: 6 Runs: 134 Average: 33.50 Strike-rate: 136.73

7. Sophie Ecclestone (Manchester Originals) - 93%

Games: 6 Wickets: Eight Average: 17.5 Economy: 7.00 Innings: Six Runs: 84 Average: 20.5 Strike-rate: 151.85

8. Amanda-Jade Wellington (Southern Brave) - 62%

Games: 7 Wickets: 15 Average: 11.73 Economy: 7.54

9. Alana King (Trent Rockets) - 78%

Games: 7 Wickets: Seven Average: 16.71 Economy: 5.40

10. Emily Arlott (Birmingham Phoenix) - 83%

Games: 6 Wickets: Nine Average: 16.20 Economy: 5.60

11. Lauren Bell (Southern Brave) - 92%

Games: 7 Wickets: 10 Average: 16.20 Economy: 7.20

Stats correct up to and including 2 September.

It is not too late to pick your team and share it on social media using #bbccricket external-link , but your selections will not change the final team.