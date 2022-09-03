Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Women's Hundred final, Lord's Southern Brave 101-7 (100 balls): Dunkley 26 (23); Ismail 2-12, Capsey 2-17 Oval Invincibles 105-5 (94 balls): Kapp 37* (33) Oval Invincibles won by five wickets Scorecard

Oval Invincibles won the women's Hundred for the second year in a row with another victory over Southern Brave at Lord's.

In a repeat of last year's final, the Invincibles expertly restricted the Brave to 101-7 with a fine all-round bowling performance.

South Africa international Shabnim Ismail and 18-year-old England star Alice Capsey took two wickets each while 17-year-old spinner Sophia Smale also dismissed Sophia Dunkley for 26 - the highest score from Brave's fearsome batting order.

The Invincibles' run-chase became increasingly tense, in front of a record crowd for a women's domestic match, but Marizanne Kapp steered the Invincibles to a five-wicket victory with six balls to spare.

The South African ended on 37 not out while Emily Windsor hit the winning runs to end unbeaten on 13 before being mobbed by her team-mates who rushed on to the field.

The men's final between Trent Rockets and Manchester Originals follows from 18:45 BST, having been delayed because of technology issues.

