Ajaz Patel had a brief spell with Yorkshire at the end of the 2019 County Championship season.

LV= County Championship, Division Two: Glamorgan v Worcestershire Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Date: Monday 5 September Time: 10:30 BST Coverage: Commentary and reports on BBC Sport website & app; updates on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Hereford & Worcester

India batter Shubman Gill and New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel are set for Glamorgan debuts against Worcestershire as the Championship resumes on Monday.

Gill and Patel replace Colin Ingram and Michael Neser as Glamorgan's overseas players.

Worcestershire expect to have Pakistan batter Azhar Ali fit for the game in Cardiff after hamstring trouble.

Glamorgan are third in the table, five points behind second-placed Middlesex but with a game in hand.

Two teams are due to be promoted from Division Two, barring another shake-up in the county system, while Worcestershire are 30 points behind Glamorgan in fifth, but also have a game in hand on three of the teams above them.

Glamorgan have fast bowlers Michael Hogan and Timm van der Gugten back from the Hundred, where Hogan played seven matches for Southern Brave while van der Gugten featured just once for winners Trent Rockets.

Glamorgan will have to assess the balance of their bowling attack after signing an overseas slow bowler in Patel rather than a like-for-like replacement for Neser, especially with showery weather forecast over the four days.

While Ali will provide strength in the visitors' top order, paceman Mohammad Hasnain is on Pakistan duty in the Asia Cup.

Glamorgan (from): Lloyd (capt), Byrom, Gill, Northeast, Carlson, Root, C Cooke (wk), Salter, Harris, van der Gugten, Patel, Hogan, Bevan, Gorvin.

Worcestershire (from): TBC