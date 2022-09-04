Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ryan Higgins' highest first-class score of 199 came for Gloucestershire against Leicestershire in 2019

Middlesex have brought forward their signing of all-rounder Ryan Higgins so he can feature in their County Championship Division Two run-in.

The promotion hopefuls had already agreed to bring Higgins back to Lord's from Gloucestershire on a four-year deal at the end of the season.

But the Zimbabwe-born 27-year-old has now also signed a short-term loan to cover the remainder of this campaign.

Middlesex sit second in Division Two with three games of the season to go.

Higgins joined Gloucestershire from Middlesex and has scored 2,619 runs in 58 matches at an average of 32.33 as well as taking 194 wickets.

He will be available for Middlesex's vital match with third-placed Glamorgan beginning on 12 September.