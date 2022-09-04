Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Mohammad Rizwan who top scored with 71

Asia Cup India 181-7 Kohli 60; Shadab 2-31 Pakistan 182-5 Rizwan 71; Bishnoi 1-26 Pakistan win by five wickets Full scorecard

Pakistan beat India by five wickets in their first Super Four game at the Asia Cup in Dubai.

Chasing 182 to win, Pakistan reached the target with a ball to spare thanks to a 73-run partnership between Mohammad Rizwan, who top scored with 71, and Mohammad Nawaz, who added 42.

After both were out, Khushdil Shah (14) and Asif Ali (16) saw Pakistan home.

Earlier Virat Kohli's 60 off 44 balls saw India reach 181-7 from 20 overs after being put into bat.

The tournament in the United Arab Emirates is warm-up to the T20 World Cup next month in Australia.

India and Pakistan still have to play Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in the Super Four round robin stage, with the top two teams reaching the final on 11 September.