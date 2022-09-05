Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Orla Prendergast starred with an unbeaten 75 for Ireland

First T20 international, Edinburgh: Scotland 133-6 (20 overs): Horley 52, Lister 25; Kelly 2-12 Ireland 137-2 (16.2 overs): Prendergast 75, Delany 26; Fraser 2-31 Ireland won by eight wickets Scorecard (external website) external-link

Orla Prendergast shone with an unbeaten 75 as Ireland beat Scotland by eight wickets in the first of three Twenty20 internationals.

Batting first, Scotland made 133-6 off their 20 overs, Saskia Horley top-scoring with 52 in Edinburgh.

Ireland lost Gaby Lewis for eight and Amy Hunter for 16, but a third-wicket partnership of 99 between Prendergast and Laura Delany saw the visiting side home on 137-2 with 22 balls to spare.

Captain Delany ended on 36 not out.

The sides will meet again on Tuesday and Thursday.

Horley struck her 52 off 42 balls, ably backed up by opener Ailsa Lister's 25 off 19.

The Scots put on 31 for the first wicket before Lister's dismissal and after losing two further wickets cheaply, a fourth-wicket stand of 65 between Horley and Lorna Jack put them on a more solid footing.

Arlene Kelly was the pick of the Irish bowlers with figures of 2-12.

Prendergast hit her 75 off 45 balls with Delany's 36 coming off 35.

Ireland went into the series on the back of a 3-0 ODI series win over the Netherlands.