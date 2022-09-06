Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Lauren Bell impressed for runners-up Southern Brave during The Hundred

Pace bowler Lauren Bell has received her first international Twenty20 call-up, while Katherine Brunt has been rested for England's three-match series against India this month.

Bell, 21, made her Test and one-day international debuts earlier this year.

England's leading T20 wicket-taker Brunt, 37, has opted to miss both the T20 and subsequent ODI series.

Nat Sciver will continue to lead England in the absence of injured captain Heather Knight.

England play three T20s and three ODIs against India from 10-24 September.

Head coach Lisa Keightley said she "fully" supported Brunt's decision to prioritise her recovery after "an intense year so far", during which the veteran retired from Test cricket.

She added: "It provides an opportunity for Lauren Bell, who was impressive in The Hundred, and, with her, Alice Capsey, Freya Kemp and Issy Wong in the squad we're starting to see a group of exciting young players who have the chance to cement their place in the England team."

England have named a 14-player squad to face India, with Bell replacing Brunt and Knight dropping out as she recovers from hip surgery the only two changes from the Commonwealth Games, where the hosts lost to New Zealand in the bronze-medal match.

The series will be head coach Keightley's last in charge of England before she returns home to Australia.

The 50-year-old, who has been in post since January 2020 and was the team's first full-time female head coach, said she was looking forward to leading the team one last time.

"I'm excited about finishing my time with this team with a really exciting series against India," she said.

"They're a great side and we'll have to be at our best to win," she said."

England's first T20 against India is in Durham on Saturday and is followed by games in Derby and Bristol.

England squad: Nat Sciver (Northern Diamonds, capt), Lauren Bell (Southern Vipers), Maia Bouchier (Southern Vipers), Alice Capsey (South East Stars), Kate Cross (Thunder), Freya Davies (South East Stars), Sophia Dunkley (South East Stars), Sophie Ecclestone (Thunder), Sarah Glenn (Central Sparks), Amy Jones (Central Sparks), Freya Kemp (Southern Vipers), Bryony Smith (South East Stars), Issy Wong (Central Sparks), Danni Wyatt (Southern Vipers).