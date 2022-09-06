LV= County Championship Division One, Emirates Old Trafford (day two): Lancashire 276: Jennings 119, Wells 84; Hill 6-26, Coad 3-20 Yorkshire 130-4 (53 overs): Bean 42; Williams 2-22 Yorkshire (3 pts) trail Lancashire 3 pts by 146 runs Scorecard

Yorkshire opener Fin Bean made a composed 42 on his first-class debut on a weather-interrupted second day of the Roses match at Old Trafford.

Bean made headlines in June when he made 441 in a Second XI Championship match against Nottinghamshire - the highest score in the competition's history.

The 20-year-old left-hander turned down an Academy contract at Headingley in late 2020 and worked as a mechanic whilst playing league cricket for York, but he was invited back to play second-team cricket early this season.

He has since signed rookie terms at Headingley and has now made his Yorkshire debut both in 50-over and now County Championship cricket too.

He played the final three games in the One-Day Cup, top-scoring with 61 on his debut against Kent. And on his first start in red-ball cricket, he hit five fours in a composed 42 from 116 balls.

It helped Yorkshire respond to Lancashire's first-innings 276 to close 146 behind on 130-4 from 53 overs.

A total of 36 overs were lost to overnight and morning rain and later bad light - and there was no play beyond 17:20 BST.

When played started at 12.55 BST, with the hosts on 272-8, Lancashire's collapse continued as they lost their last two wickets to be bowled out for 276 - an effort which fell significantly short of expectations, given they were 180 without loss shortly before tea on day one.

The Red Rose lost their last nine wickets for just 45 runs, including a career-best 6-26 to the seam of George Hill, who was not needed.

A wicket apiece for Jordan Thompson and Ben Coad ensured Lancashire's first innings was wrapped up in 26 balls.

Thompson had George Lavelle caught behind for 18 before Coad trapped Parkinson lbw to finishing with 3-20.

But, after losing Adam Lyth in the sixth over when he edged Will Williams to short-leg, Bean showed impressive powers of concentration in reply, taking 19 balls to get off the mark.

He then hit back-to-back boundaries down the ground off Williams as he shared a 63-run stand with Monday's six-wicket hero Hill.

But Hill was bowled for 32 by a peach of a leg-spinner from Matt Parkinson shortly before tea - 76-2 in the 29th over. Bean was then trapped lbw by a yorker from Tom Bailey before Williams returned to bowl Will Fraine.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore, who got off the mark by hoisting Parkinson for six over long-on, e finished the day unbeaten on 24 with captain Jonny Tattersall for company.

Lancashire bowling coach Graham Onions:

"The game's in the balance. We fought pretty well with the ball and they batted nicely. They played and missed a lot, but they hung in there and showed quite a lot of character. The two young lads played pretty well.

"With regards to our bowling, we did a lot of things right. We put the ball in some good places. We probably feel we deserved a few more wickets.

"The weather's halted the day, but we feel we're on the cusp of breaking them and putting them under pressure."

Yorkshire opener Fin Bean:

"The nerves were going, but it was good to get out there with Lythy, who I've watched. It was good to get a few games in the Royal London to break me into first-team cricket.

"It was nipping about a bit early doors, and there was a bit of variable bounce. The lads think the pitch has got slower, and it's harder to score boundaries, especially when the ball has gone softer. It's about being patient.

"In the second team, I needed a big score to get a contract. But this innings shows that I can play at this level, which is a big thing for a young player."

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.