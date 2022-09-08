Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Third LV= Insurance Test, The Kia Oval (day one of five) England won toss and will field, no play on Thursday Scorecard

The first day of England's deciding Test against South Africa at The Oval was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Persistent showers in London prevented any action after England won the toss and chose to field.

Heavy overnight rain caused an original delay of 30 minutes, pushing the scheduled start to 11:30 BST.

Sunshine gave way to more bad weather, which swept in sporadically across the day.

A dry spell allowed an inspection at 15:10 and a further look at the ground was scheduled for 16:00, but more rain arrived to end the prospect of play.

England had already confirmed their XI, handing a debut to batter Harry Brook, while South Africa have made four changes to the side that was beaten in the second Test at Old Trafford.

Ryan Rickelton has replaced injured batter Rassie van der Dussen and the out-of-form Aidan Markram made way for Khaya Zondo in the middle order.

All-rounders Marcos Jansen and Wiann Mulder are in for pace bowler Lungi Ngidi and off-spinner Simon Harmer.

The series is level at 1-1, both sides having won a Test apiece by an innings inside three days.