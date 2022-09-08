Worcestershire's Dillon Pennington (second right) took four for 78.

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day four): Worcestershire 454-9 dec: Roderick 172*, Leach 87, Barnard 75; van der Gugten 4-81 Glamorgan 295: Gill 92, Byrom 67, C Cooke 51*; Pennington 4-78, Gibbon 4-87 & 5-0 Glamorgan (12 pts) drew with Worcestershire (14 pts) Scorecard

Worcestershire's attempt to force a Championship win over Glamorgan was frustrated by the rain even though they forced the home side to follow on.

Glamorgan were five for no wicket in their second innings after being bowled out for 295 in their first knock.

Dillon Pennington (4-78) and Ben Gibbon (a career-best 4-87) did most of the damage.

Worcestershire may have to win their last three games to stand a chance of promotion, while Glamorgan go second.

The Welsh side move seven points ahead of Middlesex in Division Two thanks to a helping hand from the weather in Cardiff, but the visitors were good value for their 14 points.

Glamorgan started the day needing 64 to avoid the follow-on and got close thanks to Chris Cooke's unbeaten 51.

But Gibbon had debutant Ajaz Patel caught behind for 10 and Pennington had Michael Hogan caught at mid-wicket for 15, after hitting a straight six off Gibbon.

A downpour drove the players off at 11:25 BST and the umpires called the game off at 13:50 BST after further heavy rain.

Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard told BBC Sport Wales:

"Worcester batted really well, there was a bit in the wicket but Roderick and Leach took what we were hoping would be 350 and put another 100 runs on top.

"We got off to a good start with the bat but they came back and bowled really well, before we nearly crept up to 300 with some good fighting spirit.

"Chris Cooke played really well, Shubman Gill on debut looked a different class and the lads in the dressing room were impressed by his skill, calmness and technique. For such a young man to possess such a mature head on his shoulders shows he'll go a long way.

"We were a bit rusty in this game, hopefully it'll allow us to be switched on slightly better for Middlesex at Lord's next week, then Derby at home and Sussex. We'll have to be better than we were in this game."

Worcestershire coach Alex Gidman:

"We feel like we've played some outstanding cricket for 90 percent of the overs bowled, it would have been great to go for a victory but it wasn't to be.

"We have to go down to Hove, build on what we have done here and try to get even more points.

"Gareth Roderick had a fantastic innings, a personal best and a huge ton, but also the partnerships with Ed Barnard and Joe Leach were outstanding.

"A career best for Ben Gibbon playing his fourth first-class game, for him to learn as much as he would have done and open the bowling shows he is performing well."