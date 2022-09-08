Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Scotland's third and final Twenty20 match with Ireland was abandoned after rain in Edinburgh, meaning the visitors win the series 2-0.

Ireland won by eight wickets on Monday and followed that with victory by 16 runs in a rain-curtailed encounter on Tuesday.

The Scots are scheduled to face Zimbabwe, the United States, Bangladesh and Ireland later this month.

The four nations will compete in the Women's T20 World Cup Global Qualifier.