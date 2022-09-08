Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Day two of the third Test was cancelled after the first day was washed out

England's deciding Test against South Africa at the Kia Oval will resume as scheduled on Saturday after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Day two of the Test on Friday was cancelled as a mark of respect following her death, aged 96.

England women's Twenty20 against India will also go ahead on Saturday.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have confirmed that all cricket will resume, including domestic and recreational fixtures.

More to follow