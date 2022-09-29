With the 2022 county season over, stay up to date with the latest player signings for 2023 and speculation from all the counties.

Guide to abbreviations REL: Released RET: Retired YTH: From youth teams UKP: Born overseas, but has UK passport EUP: European Union passport KPK: Kolpak contract (until 2020) Also shows, where relevant, players' previous counties

Counties have been permitted to field two overseas players in all competitions since 2021, following the ending of Kolpak registrations.

Kolpak contracts were signed by foreign players, using a European Court ruling to avoid counting against the quota of one overseas player per club. Following the UK's exit from the European Union, Kolpak registrations were terminated at the end of the 2020 season, but some Kolpak players remain in county cricket as overseas players.

Players who moved counties or retired during the 2022 season are included on the 2022 list. A list of players who were unavailable for the One-Day Cup in 2022 as they had been selected for The Hundred can be found here. Not included are players signed on short-term arrangements purely for non-competitive friendly matches.

DERBYSHIRE

Overseas players 2022: Dustin Melton (Zimbabwe), Shan Masood (Pakistan), Suranga Lakmal (Sri Lanka), Hayden Kerr (Australia), Hilton Cartwright (Australia) Overseas players 2023: Suranga Lakmal (Sri Lanka)

Other news: The county need a new T20 captain after overseas signing Shan Masood joined Yorkshire.

DURHAM

Overseas players 2022: David Bedingham (South Africa), Keegan Petersen (South Africa), Ashton Turner (Australia), Andrew Tye (Australia), Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand), Nic Maddinson (Australia) Overseas players 2023: TBC

Possible signings: Leg-spinner Nathan Sowter has left Middlesex with Cricinfo reporting external-link that he could join Durham permanently after a loan spell in 2022.

Other news: Head coach James Franklin left before the end of the 2022 season and was replaced temporarily by assistant coach Neil Killeen. The county will need a new T20 captain if last season's overseas signing Ashton Turner does not return.

ESSEX

Overseas players 2022: Simon Harmer (South Africa), Mark Steketee (Australia), Daniel Sams (Australia), Grant Roelofsen (South Africa) Overseas players 2023: Simon Harmer (South Africa)

GLAMORGAN

Overseas players 2022: Marnus Labuschagne (Australia), Colin Ingram (South Africa), Michael Neser (Australia), Ajaz Patel (New Zealand), Shubman Gill (India) Overseas players 2023: Marnus Labuschagne (Australia), Michael Neser external-link (Australia)

GLOUCESTERSHIRE

Overseas players 2022: Marcus Harris (Australia), Zafar Gohar (Pakistan), Naseem Shah (Pakistan), Glenn Phillips (New Zealand), Mohammad Amir (Pakistan) Overseas players 2023: Marcus Harris external-link (Australia) - while Gloucestershire hope to register South Africa bowler Marchant de Lange as a non-overseas player

HAMPSHIRE

Overseas players 2022: Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan), Ben McDermott (Australia), Nathan Ellis (Australia) Overseas players 2023: Kyle Abbott (South Africa)

KENT

Overseas players 2022: Matt Henry (New Zealand), Qais Ahmad (Afghanistan), George Linde (South Africa), Jackson Bird (Australia), Jacob Duffy (New Zealand), Navdeep Saini (India) Overseas players 2023: TBC

LANCASHIRE

Overseas players 2022: Dane Vilas (South Africa), Tim David (Singapore/Australia), Hasan Ali (Pakistan), Will Williams (New Zealand), Washington Sundar (India) Overseas players 2023: TBC

LEICESTERSHIRE

Overseas players 2022: Wiaan Mulder (South Africa), Naveen-ul-Haq (Afghanistan), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan), Beuran Hendricks (South Africa), Hamish Rutherford (New Zealand) Overseas players 2023: TBC

MIDDLESEX

Overseas players 2022: Peter Handscomb (Australia), Shaheen Afridi (Pakistan), Jason Behrendorff (Australia), Chris Green (Australia), Pieter Malan (South Africa), Umesh Yadav (India) Overseas players 2023: TBC

NORTHAMPTONSHIRE

Overseas players 2022: Will Young (New Zealand), Jimmy Neesham (New Zealand), Matt Kelly (Australia), Chris Lynn (Australia), Ryan Rickleton (South Africa), Lizaad Williams (South Africa) Overseas players 2023: Chris Lynn external-link (Australia, for T20)

Other news: The county will need a new captain in the Championship and One-Day Cup if overseas signing Will Young does not return.

NOTTINGHAMSHIRE

Overseas players 2022: Dane Paterson (South Africa), James Pattinson (Australia), Dan Christian (Australia) Overseas players 2023: TBC

Other news: The county need a new T20 captain as long-term overseas player Dan Christian will not return in 2023.

SOMERSET

Overseas players 2022: Marchant de Lange (South Africa), Matt Renshaw (Australia), Peter Siddle (Australia), Rilee Rossouw (South Africa), Imam-ul-Haq (Pakistan), Sajid Khan (Pakistan) Overseas players 2023: TBC

SURREY

Overseas players 2022: Kemar Roach (West Indies), Hashim Amla (South Africa), Colin de Grandhomme (New Zealand), Sunil Narine (West Indies), Kieron Pollard (West Indies), Aaron Hardie (Australia) Overseas players 2023: TBC

SUSSEX

Overseas players 2022: Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan), Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Cheteshwar Pujara (India), Josh Philippe (Australia), Tim Seifert (New Zealand), Obed McCoy (West Indies), Faheem Ashraf (Pakistan) Overseas players 2023: TBC

WARWICKSHIRE

Overseas players 2022: Nathan McAndrew (Australia), Carlos Brathwaite (West Indies), Paul Stirling (Ireland), Krunal Pandya (India), Mohammed Siraj (India), Jayant Yadav (India) Overseas players 2023: TBC

Other news: Director of cricket Paul Farbrace left at the end of the 2022 season. The county will need a new T20 captain if overseas signing Carlos Brathwaite does not return.

WORCESTERSHIRE

Overseas players 2022: Azhar Ali (Pakistan), Colin Munro (New Zealand), Dwayne Bravo (West Indies), Mohammad Hasnain (Pakistan) Overseas players 2023: Azhar Ali (Pakistan)

YORKSHIRE

Overseas players 2022: Haris Rauf (Pakistan), Shadab Khan (Pakistan), Finn Allen (New Zealand), Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka), Dominic Drakes (West Indies), Shannon Gabriel (West Indies) Overseas players 2023: Shan Masood (Pakistan)

Other news: New overseas signing Shan Masood will take over as captain in all formats for 2023.

