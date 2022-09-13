Matthew Potts has now taken 42 wickets in this season's County Championship

LV= County Championship Division Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day two): Leicestershire 202: Budinger 64; Potts 6-52 Durham 239-5: Jones 97, Parkinson 3-47 Durham (4 pts) lead Leicestershire (2 pts) by 37 runs Scorecard

Michael Jones missed out on a second century of the season against the Leicestershire, but Durham moved into a slender lead over the home side on day two of their County Championship match.

The Scotland top-order batter, who made 108 against the same opposition at Chester-le-Street in April, fell for 97 this time after being dropped on 80, but it was thanks largely to him that Durham closed on 239-5, with a 37-run advantage over the side at the bottom of Division Two.

Left-arm spinner Callum Parkinson, the Leicestershire skipper, took 3-43, with a feeling he might have bowled himself more on a pitch giving him some help.

Veteran seamer Chris Wright picked up two well-deserved late wickets.

Earlier, England pace bowler Matty Potts took 6-52 as Leicestershire were dismissed for 202, debutant Sol Budinger failing to add to his 63 not out overnight but finishing as his new side's top scorer.

Having resumed on 97-2, Leicestershire were all out by lunch, albeit one delayed by the fall of the ninth wicket.

Following the departure of Budinger lbw in the third over of the morning, they collapsed to 130-8, losing six wickets for 31.

Potts three middle-order wickets in four overs. Swinging deliveries had Louis Kimber and Harry Swindells caught behind, the latter off an inside edge, before his pace left Ed Barnes surveying his shattered stumps.

Colin Ackermann was lbw playing across one from Paul Coughlin, who picked up a third wicket in the innings when Tom Scriven was caught at backward point off a careless shot.

Removing the tail proved more difficult for the Durham bowlers, the last two wickets adding 72 more runs, although Wright was dropped at second slip on 15 before he fell for 29.

Parkinson eked out 31 before a top edge to cover brought his downfall, Potts dismissing both for his second six-for against Leicestershire this season.

The second session went no better for the home side as Durham put on exactly 100 for one wicket, although Leicestershire's bowlers were a little unlucky.

Wright and Michael Finan posed problems for the Durham openers, both of whom were fortunate at times.

It was only after Parkinson brought himself on after 26 overs that the breakthrough came, the skipper drawing Sean Dickson down the pitch to drive a ball that started wide and turned wider.

Rishi Patel held a good catch at backward point.

The wicket clearly suited Parkinson and, with the left-handed Scott Borthwick next in, there seemed to be an opportunity.

However, after bowling a couple of overs before tea, he went back to seam at the start of the third session, although he should have seen a reward when Jones, on 80, smarting from a blow on the thigh the previous delivery, edged Barnes to first slip, only for Kimber to spill a regulation chance.

It was 20 overs into the final session before Parkinson bowled again, and again he made an immediate impact as Jones, who had moved to within three runs of a third ton of the season with his 16th four in the previous over, edged to Ackermann at slip.

There was clearly something there for Parkinson, who struck another blow a couple of overs later, surprising Borthwick with a quicker ball that bowled him through his legs.

With the floodlights on but the light still good, the persevering Wright, still finding plenty of movement, picked up two deserved wickets, having both David Bedingham and Coughlin caught behind.

Nic Maddinson, penalised for an oversized bat against Derbyshire last week, was unbeaten on 37.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.