Hashim Amla has scored 56 first-class centuries

LV= County Championship Division One, County Ground, Northampton (day two): Northamptonshire 339: Gay 145, Keogh 123; Roach 5-95 Surrey 224-5: Amla 97*; White 2-34 Surrey (4 pts) trail Northants (4 pts) by 115 runs Scorecard

Hashim Amla closed in on his 57th first-class century as he stemmed an early Surrey wobble to even up their County Championship match with Northamptonshire.

South African batter Amla ended the day unbeaten on 97 having rescued the title-chasing side from 46-3 and 80-4.

Cameron Steel stuck with him in a 115-run fifth-wicket partnership before Surrey reached stumps 224-5, trailing by 115 runs.

Northamptonshire suffered a morning collapse of their own as they lost six wickets for 90 runs to get bowled out for 339, with Rob Keogh completing his 14th career hundred and fast-bowler Kemar Roach returning 5-95.

Ricardo Vasconcelos took on a bouncer but picked out long leg following a frenetic 18.

Saif Zaib was lbw attempting to sweep spinner Steel's first ball of the morning, James Sales chipped Roach to extra cover before the West Indian pinned Lizaad Williams leg before.

Keogh moved from 75 past his third century of the season but eventually holed out to deep midwicket for 123 as Roach completed his second five-wicket haul of the season.

The innings concluded with Ben Sanderson swinging hard into the off-side only to be caught three-quarters of the way to the boundary

Surrey pocketed the maximum three bowling points for their title bid, with a further batting point coming before the end of the day - all of which could be key for them overcoming Hampshire.

Surrey's top order flattered to deceive, as apart from Amla, none of the top five reached 20. Much of this was down to the probing accuracy of Sanderson and Jack White.

The former took his championship wicket-tally to 34 for the year when he thudded into Rory Burns' pads.

But it was White who caused quick-fire harm to drop the visitors to 46-3.

First, Ryan Patel picked out long leg before Ben Geddes flashed to a wide delivery and was caught behind.

Luke Procter produced a beauty, a ball which straightened into off stump, to castle Jamie Smith but Steel supplied Amla with a partner who would stay by his side.

Amla's half-century was reached in 119 balls - one ball more than Emilio Gay needed to score a century on the opening day - but he ran out of time to reach three figures.

Steel looked equally solid for his 48 but was bowled by a beautiful off-spin delivery out of a footmark to be beaten between bat and pad by Keogh.

Soon after Jordan Clark had smashed a six over square leg, the umpires ended the day's play early, with 12 overs lost.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.