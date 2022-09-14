Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Stuart Broad and James Anderson have taken 1,233 Test wickets between them for England

James Anderson and Stuart Broad will be selected for England's 2023 Ashes squad against Australia, says head coach Brendon McCullum.

England's all-time leading Test wicket-takers were controversially dropped for the tour of West Indies in March.

But Anderson, 40, and Broad, 36, impressed on their international return as England won six of their seven Tests this summer.

"Yeah, they'll be here," said McCullum. "Those guys are phenomenal cricketers.

"They are quite incredible humans. They could finish any time they wanted and they'd still be considered greats of the game.

"What they're doing is continuing to build on the legacy they're going to leave for the next generation.

He added: "The time they're giving other people in the dressing-room is phenomenal.

"The time, the effort and the confidence they're giving the other guys is quite remarkable."

Anderson claimed 27 Test wickets at an average of 17.66 for England this summer, while fellow seamer Broad took 29 wickets at 27.17.

Between them the prolific pair have taken 1,233 Test wickets during their distinguished international careers. Anderson leads the way with 667 and Broad with 566.

Anderson is also England's most-capped Test cricketer with 175 appearances for his country.

Meanwhile, England have added former Australia batter Michael Hussey and ex-bowling coach David Saker to their backroom staff for the Twenty20 World Cup.