Ecclestone and Capsey are the third and fourth England players to be selected for this year's WBBL

England's Sophie Ecclestone and Alice Capsey have signed Women's Big Bash contracts with Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars respectively.

The world's top-ranked bowler Ecclestone will make her WBBL debut playing under coach and former England captain Charlotte Edwards.

The round-robin phase of the WBBL is scheduled to run from 13 October to 20 November 2022.

Ecclestone withdrew from a contract with Perth Scorchers in 2020.

Capsey, 18, who took eight wickets and scored 118 runs across six matches in this year's Hundred, made her England debut against South Africa this year.

The pair will join fellow England players Issy Wong of Hobart Hurricanes and Brisbane Heat's Danni Wyatt, who have also been selected as overseas players for this year's competition.