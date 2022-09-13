Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Haynes won the Ashes, World Cup and Commonwealth Games with Australia this year

Australia World Cup winner and vice-captain Rachael Haynes has announced her international retirement.

The 35-year-old batter has been a key player for the all-conquering Australians, winning two 50-over and three Twenty20 World Cups, plus gold in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Having made her debut in 2009, Haynes played 77 one-day internationals, 84 T20s and six Tests for Australia.

She will play in the 2022 Big Bash but has also retired from state cricket.

"To be a leader within this environment has been the greatest privilege of my career," Haynes said.

"To all the team-mates across my career, you are the reason I've played as long as I have. You've inspired me to be better every day."

The left-hander averaged 34.81 in Tests, 39.76 in ODIs and 26.56 in T20s, having made a remarkable comeback after been dropped in 2013.

Six months after her recall in 2017 she captained Australia in the Ashes after an injury to Meg Lanning, leading her side to a draw which saw them retain the urn.

She then formed a formidable opening partnership with Alyssa Healy in ODI cricket and was the second-highest scorer behind Healy in this year's 50-over World Cup, including 130 against England in her side's opening match.

Australia are currently without a head coach after Matthew Mott took over the England's men's white-ball sides while skipper Lanning took an indefinite break from cricket last month.

The next T20 World Cup begins in February.