Rauf stood as an on-field umpire in 49 Test matches

Former international umpire Asad Rauf has died aged 66 after a cardiac arrest in Pakistan.

He first officiated in a one-day international in 2000, and was a member of the International Cricket Council's elite panel between 2006 and 2013.

Rauf officiated 64 Test matches - 49 as an on-field umpire - plus 139 ODIs and 28 Twenty20 internationals.

"Saddened to hear about the passing of Asad Rauf," said Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja external-link .

"Not only was he a good umpire but also had a wicked sense of humour. He always put a smile on my face and will continue to do so whenever I think about him."

Rauf's career took a downturn when he was banned for match-fixing during the 2013 Indian Premier League.

He also played 71 first-class and 40 List A matches as a middle-order batter in domestic cricket in Pakistan.