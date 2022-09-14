Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Middlesex bowler Toby Roland-Jones took seven wickets in the game

LV= County Championship Division Two, Lord's (day three): Glamorgan 214 : C Cooke 52; Higgins 4-59 & 220 : Lloyd 70; Roland-Jones 5-61 Middlesex 390 : Stoneman 128, Simpson 76, Hollman 58; Harris 5-90 & 45-0 Middlesex (23 pts) beat Glamorgan (4 pts) by 10 wickets Scorecard

Middlesex moved into the second promotion spot in division two with a comfortable 10-wicket win over Glamorgan inside an hour on day four.

They have a 12-point lead over Glamorgan with two rounds to play.

Toby Roland-Jones completed a five-wicket haul as Glamorgan were bowled out for 220.

Mark Stoneman and Sam Robson knocked off the 45 runs needed in just 5.2 overs.

Glamorgan began with an overnight lead of 15 runs but Roland-Jones finished them off quickly with Ajaz Patel (9) and Michael Hogan (14) both caught at mid-off, leaving Timm van der Gugten not out 17.

Patel opened the bowling alongside James Harris, but Stoneman hit four boundaries and Robson five to wrap up the win far more easily than seemed likely the previous afternoon, when Glamorgan had reached 123 without loss.

Middlesex travel to bottom side Leicestershire on Tuesday 20 September, when Glamorgan host Derbyshire.