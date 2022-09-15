Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Third Twenty20 international, Bristol India 122-8 (20 overs): Richa 33; Ecclestone 3-25 England 126-3 (18.2 overs): Dunkley 49, Capsey 38*; Yadav 1-14 England won by seven wickets Scorecard

Sophia Dunkley and Alice Capsey led England to a comfortable seven-wicket win over India in the third and final Twenty20 in Bristol.

Chasing 123 to win, Dunkley and Danni Wyatt added 70 for the first wicket.

But after losing three quick wickets, including Dunkley for 49, Capsey struck an unbeaten 38 from 24 balls as England reached their target with 10 balls to spare.

The victory secured a 2-1 series win for England.

Earlier, India were put into bat first and slipped to 75-7, eventually reaching 122-8 after Richa Ghosh's entertaining 33 from 21 balls.

But England's performance in the field was vastly improved from the previous game at Derby, where they suffered an eight-wicket defeat.

Sophie Ecclestone, the world's number one T20 bowler, led England's bowling attack with 3-25 and was supported by fellow spinner Sarah Glenn, who took 2-11.

England removed both openers inside the first four overs and India struggled to recover, with captain Harmanpreet Kaur also falling cheaply for just five.

Wicketkeeper Ghosh struck five fours in her cameo at number eight to lead the recovery, before Pooja Vastrakar's 19 from 11 balls at the end of the innings.

But on a good batting pitch, it was a below-par total and despite losing their experienced batters in Dunkley, Wyatt and Amy Jones, 18-year-old Capsey showed impressive composure and skill to secure the victory.

The teams now go into a three-match one-day international series, starting at Hove on Sunday 18 September at 11:00 BST.

Capsey shines after improved bowling effort

After standing at the non-striker's end and watching Dunkley and Jones depart, few would blame Capsey for feeling nervous with the required run-rate still at a run a ball.

But instead, she remained calm and put the pressure back on India's bowlers with an eye-catching display of reverse sweeps and powerful strikes down the ground.

After Freya Kemp's maiden half-century in the second T20, England's future batting depth looks exciting, particularly in the absence of their two most experienced batters in Heather Knight and Nat Sciver.

But the win was set up by England's bowlers and their fielding, an impressive response after a disappointing show at Derby.

Wyatt, who dropped a simple boundary chance in that defeat, and Ecclestone set the tone early with a pair of brilliant diving catches on the boundary.

With all the excitement around the youth of Capsey and Kemp, it is easy to forget that Ecclestone herself is just 23 - such is the ease with which she leads England's bowlers.

England looked to particularly be missing the valuable experience of Knight and Sciver in the field during the second T20, so they will go into the ODI series with plenty of confidence now having been led by their future talent.

'The best talent I have seen for a long time' - reaction

Former England spinner Alex Hartley on BBC Test Match Special: "It's been a good game for England. India were always playing catch-up after losing three wickets in the powerplay, and England were clinical in the end.

"Alice Capsey is, for me, the best talent I have seen for a long time in English cricket."

England T20 player of the summer Sophia Dunkley: "I am just really proud of our girls because we are missing three of the key players in our team.

"A few have tried to step up and we are quite a young team. The results speak for themselves."

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur: "We were 20 runs short but we should give credit to our bowlers. Because of them we were still in the game. We were not able to bat how we would have liked to - in any cricket you need a decent total on the board."