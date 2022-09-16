Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Conor McKerr is eligible for Kent's final two games of the season

Kent have bolstered their bowling attack for the Championship run-in by loaning Conor McKerr from Surrey.

The right-arm fast bowler, 24, will be available for struggling Kent's final two fixtures, at Hampshire from Monday and then at home to Somerset.

McKerr is a former South Africa Under-19 international who has taken 44 wickets in 17 first-class matches.

He became Derbyshire's youngest ever bowler to take 10 wickets in a match during a loan spell in 2017.

Kent are level on points with second-bottom Warwickshire in Division One and eight-points behind Somerset, with those three sides seeking to avoid joining rock-bottom Gloucestershire - who seem doomed - in Division Two next season.