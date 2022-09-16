Close menu

Conor McKerr: Kent sign Surrey paceman on loan for County Championship climax

Conor McKerr
Conor McKerr is eligible for Kent's final two games of the season

Kent have bolstered their bowling attack for the Championship run-in by loaning Conor McKerr from Surrey.

The right-arm fast bowler, 24, will be available for struggling Kent's final two fixtures, at Hampshire from Monday and then at home to Somerset.

McKerr is a former South Africa Under-19 international who has taken 44 wickets in 17 first-class matches.

He became Derbyshire's youngest ever bowler to take 10 wickets in a match during a loan spell in 2017.

Kent are level on points with second-bottom Warwickshire in Division One and eight-points behind Somerset, with those three sides seeking to avoid joining rock-bottom Gloucestershire - who seem doomed - in Division Two next season.

