Hampshire's Joe Weatherley was bowled for a duck and was one of Matt Quinn's six victims

LV= County Championship Division One, Ageas Bowl (day one) Kent 165: Compton 63; Abbott 4-46 & 20-3: Muyeye 18*; Abbas 2-5 Hampshire 57: Holland 19; Quinn 6-23 Kent (3 pts) lead Hampshire (3 pts) by 128 runs Match scorecard

Hampshire were skittled for 57 in 87 minutes by Kent to douse their hopes of winning the County Championship title for the first time since 1973.

Matt Quinn claimed 6-23 to rout Hampshire for the lowest first-class score at the Ageas Bowl and their worst total since 1984 - when they were bowled out for 56 against Kent at Canterbury in a set-up match.

Hampshire's fast-bowling trident of Mohammad Abbas, Kyle Abbott and Keith Barker had all combined to see off Kent for 165 on a green pitch which offered some, but not excessive, movement - but still conceded a 108-run first-innings deficit.

Kent reached 20-3 at close in their second innings as Hampshire, who started the round eight points adrift of leaders Surrey, saw their dream of a third pennant fade, despite gaining a point on Surrey during the day.

James Vince had chosen to stick Kent in and had them 32-5 before Ben Compton had ground 63 off 161 balls, to provide a backbone in tricky circumstances.

Felix Organ was caught at second slip in the fifth over, Joe Weatherley unconvincingly chopped onto his own stumps and Nick Gubbins followed one that angled across him behind.

Quinn had picked up Weatherley from the Rod Bransgrove Pavilion End but swapped to the Hilton End to pilfer Vince and top scorer with 19, Ian Holland, in the same over - the former caught off the inside edge and the latter pushing to first slip.

Ben Brown was bowled by a Nathan Gilchrist beauty, before the last four wickets fell for just three runs - Barker chipping to mid-off, Aneurin Donald playing on, Abbott caught at second slip and Abbas castled.

To go with Quinn's six-for, Gilchrist and Harry Podmore both took two wickets.

Earlier, a Kent side without Sam Billings, Jordan Cox, Matt Milnes, Grant Stewart, Zak Crawley and Joe Denly for all manner of injury, international and paternity reasons, battled to what appeared a below-par 165.

Tawanda Muyeye lasted only five balls into the match when he was leg before to Barker and it took Abbas just as long to take a wicket at the other end as Daniel Bell-Drummond edged behind to Donald - who continued to take the gloves despite Brown's return to the XI.

Jack Leaning stemmed the wicket-taking with a turgid eight off 57 balls but was bowled by Abbott attempting to work the ball into the leg side.

It began a spell of aggressive bowling by the South African fast bowler - backed up by Holland bowling six straight maidens at the other end - which saw Ollie Robinson play on and Harry Finch lbw in consecutive balls.

Amongst the tumble was the unflinching Compton, who never knowingly played at a ball not hitting at his stumps in his 161-ball vigil. He had been in single figures for 36 balls and happily stuck on 18 for 36 dot balls as he got the ball soft.

Compton had started the season with three straight hundreds but had endured a demanding recent spell in which he had failed to reach double figures in his last six Championship innings.

He reached his first half-century since early June in 141 balls during strong partnerships of 68 and 45 with Royal London Cup final hero Joey Evison and Podmore.

Hampshire's attack chipped away and broke through at regular intervals thereafter with Abbott returning 4-46, Barker passing 50 wickets for the season with 3-30 and Abbas 3-29.

In Kent's second innings, Compton was caught at first slip and Conor McKerr caught behind, both to Abbas, and second nightwatchman Podmore was bowled by Holland. It meant 23 wickets had fallen on a dizzying day.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.