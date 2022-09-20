Glamorgan pair David Lloyd and Tom Bevan put on 117 for the second wicket.

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens Cardiff (day one) Glamorgan 380-3 (96 overs): Lloyd 203*, Root 77* Derbyshire: Yet to bat Glamorgan 4 pts, Derbyshire 1 pt Match scorecard

A career-best 203 not out for Glamorgan captain David Lloyd steered his side to an impressive 380-3 against rival promotion hopefuls Derbyshire.

Lloyd batted throughout the first day in a mature knock, hitting 30 fours and a six.

He shared an unbeaten stand of 197 for the fourth wicket with Billy Root (77 not out).

Both sides need a win at Sophia Gardens, while hoping second-placed Middlesex slip up.

It was a responsible effort from Lloyd, who had returned to form in his previous innings of 70 against Middlesex after struggling for Championship form for much of the summer.

Derbyshire opted to bowl first on a patchy-looking wicket which may offer turn, judging by Glamorgan's selection of two spinners in Ajaz Patel and Andrew Salter.

The visitors, who gave a debut to Welsh seamer Adam Sylvester, had an early setback with Ben Aitchison slipping while bowling and limping off after just three balls.

Although he returned to the field, Aitchison only bowled one further over and stood at slip for most of the day.

Anuj Dal took over his opening spell, nearly bowling Lloyd on nought and having Eddie Byrom caught behind for 13, but Lloyd and Tom Bevan patiently put on 117 for the second wicket.

Championship debutant Bevan, batting at three in place of flu victim Shubman Gill, hit spinner Alex Thomson for six before skying another aggressive shot to mid-wicket on 48.

Sam Northeast was bowled by Luis Reece for 22 as he was overtaken by Nottinghamshire's Ben Compton in the Championship run charts.

But Root also gave solid support to Lloyd in the evening as the captain moved past his previous high of 121 in the 2021 run-fest against Surrey.

The batters had to work hard in spells but the depleted Derbyshire attack could not keep the pressure up, as Lloyd took 10 runs off three balls from Sam Conners to reach his double hundred.

Glamorgan will be well placed to reach maximum batting points early on day two and try to bat Derbyshire out of contention in the match.

Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard told BBC Sport Wales:

"David was brilliant, he played very similarly at Lord's for 70 but today he kicked on and got a big hundred. We've shown with those big partnerships we've learned from (defeat at) Lord's.

"To see Lloydy play with great intent, his array of shots, it's brilliant and he's as good as anyone when he plays like that.

"It's his first 'daddy century', it shows he's still learning about his game. It's fantastic and I'm so delighted for him because he puts so much hard work in, in the nets.

"Hopefully this will give him a lot of belief to take his game to the level we all think it can be."

Batter Tom Bevan added:

"I'm absolutely over the moon to make my debut and to watch Lloydy was pure class. It means a lot to me and my family, I just enjoyed batting out there and stuck to my game plan.

"Derby bowled pretty well but we capitalised in the afternoon sun. I'm just going to enjoy watching Lloydy and Billy bat for as long as they can now."

Derbyshire all-rounder Anuj Dal said:

"It was a tough day, one of those you just have to try to park it and go again the next day.

"I think we probably mis-read the conditions at the toss, probably a wicket that in hindsight you would have liked to bat on. But it could have gone either way, a bit green with overcast conditions, so if three or four wickets had fallen it could have been a very different day.

"There was a lot of talk about batting first, it was 50-50 either way.

"It will be a tough fight-back for us, but on a very good wicket now, so hopefully when we get to bat we can take the game forward."