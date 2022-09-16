Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Matthew Waite first joined Worcestershire on loan in May as cover for Joe Leach

All-rounder Matthew Waite has joined Worcestershire early from Yorkshire and will be available for their final two County Championship games this season.

The 26-year-old agreed a three-year contract to move New Road at the end of the campaign last month.

But he has now joined Worcestershire on loan and will be available to face promotion hopefuls Nottinghamshire and Middlesex over the next fortnight.

Waite also had a loan spell at Worcestershire earlier this summer.

He took six wickets in his sole Championship appearance for the Pears and also played three T20 Blast games.

"I enjoyed my spell at Worcestershire earlier in the season and had already been looking forward to starting work in November ready for next year," Waite told the club website. external-link

"To be available for the season's final two games is an added bonus, and I hope I can make an impact."