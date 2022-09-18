Last updated on .From the section Cricket

First one-day international, Hove England 227-7 (50 overs): Davidson-Richards 50, Wyatt 43; Deepti 2-33 India 232-3 (44.2 overs): Mandhana 91, Harmanpreet 74; Cross 2-43 India won by seven wickets Scorecard

Smriti Mandhana struck a match-winning 91 to guide India to a comfortable seven-wicket win over England in the first one-day international at Hove.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur finished 74 not out to take India to their target of 228 with 34 balls to spare.

Kate Cross took 2-43 but England's young bowlers struggled, with Yastika Bhatia also hitting 50 for India.

England earlier slipped to slipped to 94-5 before Alice Davidson-Richards' unbeaten 50 helped them post 227-7.

India, who were inconsistent in the Twenty20 series that England won 2-1, put in an assured all-round performance and capitalised on their hosts' inexperience.

Veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami conceded just 20 runs and took one wicket from her 10 overs, while Deepti Sharma claimed 2-33.

With England missing Heather Knight and Nat Sciver, veteran batter Danni Wyatt added a fluent 43, but stand-in captain Amy Jones and experienced opener Tammy Beaumont made just 10 runs between them.

In reply, India lost Shafali Verma early but Mandhana and Bhatia, who survived two dropped chances, added 96 for the second wicket before Harmanpreet calmly kept her side on track and finished the match with a six.

The series continues with the second ODI at Canterbury on Wednesday.

