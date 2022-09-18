Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier: Ireland start with defeat by Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi
|Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, Abu Dhabi
|Bangladesh 143-4 (20 overs): N Sultana 67, S Sultana 48; Richardson 1-20
|Ireland 129 (19.4 overs): Richardson 40, Hunter 33; Khatun 3-19
|Bangladesh won by 14 runs
|Scorecard (external site)
Ireland began their bid to qualify for next year's Women's T20 World Cup with a 14-run defeat by Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.
Bangladesh posted 143-4 in the Group A opener with captain Nigar Sultana hitting 67 from 53 balls.
Ireland were reduced to 5-2 in reply and Eimear Richardson top scored with 40 as they fell short of the target.
The top two from the eight-team qualifying tournament will progress to the finals in South Africa.
More to follow....