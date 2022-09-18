Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Eimear Richardson impressed with both bat and ball in the Group A match

Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, Abu Dhabi Bangladesh 143-4 (20 overs): N Sultana 67, S Sultana 48; Richardson 1-20 Ireland 129 (19.4 overs): Richardson 40, Hunter 33; Khatun 3-19 Bangladesh won by 14 runs Scorecard external-link (external site)

Ireland began their bid to qualify for next year's Women's T20 World Cup with a 14-run defeat by Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Bangladesh posted 143-4 in the Group A opener with captain Nigar Sultana hitting 67 from 53 balls.

Ireland were reduced to 5-2 in reply and Eimear Richardson top scored with 40 as they fell short of the target.

The top two from the eight-team qualifying tournament will progress to the finals in South Africa.

