Players shine one side of a new cricket ball while the opposite is left to deteriorate through natural wear and tear. This process helps bowlers swing the ball in the air

The ban on the use of saliva to shine the ball has been made permanent by the International Cricket Council.

Cricket's governing body made the decision at a meeting of its chief executives' committee.

A temporary ban was introduced in May 2020 on medical advice during the Covid-19 pandemic, though the use of sweat is still allowed.

Players have used saliva and sweat to polish one side of the ball in order to make it swing in the air.

Another change made at the meeting includes allowing the use of hybrid pitches at all men's and women's one-day and Twenty20 international matches.

The use of hybrid pitches, a blend of natural grass with artificial fibres, is currently limited to women's T20 matches only.